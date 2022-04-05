One run was all Janesville Craig’s baseball team needed Tuesday.
Jack Ryan struck out nine batters in six strong innings Tuesday, and Jack Adams drove in the only run of the game with a first-inning RBI double.
As a result, the Cougars took a 1-0 victory over Madison Memorial in the Big Eight Conference opener at the Youth Sports Complex.
The game was moved from Riverside Park due to unplayable conditions at Veterans Field.
Craig pitchers have allowed one run in two games this season, with Ryan picking up the victory in both games. Aiden Schenk came on in the seventh Tuesday to record the save.
The Cougars won despite striking out seven times against Memorial starter Aaron Jungers—a Lindenwood University recruit.
“You had two legit arms out there today, and they both showed it,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said of Ryan and Jungers. “I can’t believe it was much fun swinging the bat today against those two.
“We figured we weren’t going to get many (runs) off of Jungers, so getting that one in the first was key. Especially with the way that Jack was throwing it. He was really locked in.”
Craig got on the board in the bottom of the first. Leadoff batter Jake Schaffner singled and advanced to third on a two-base throwing error by Jungers on an attempted pick-off play at first. Adams followed with the hardest-hit ball of the day, a double to left field that scored Schaffner.
Memorial’s only threat to score came in the fourth, when a walk and a single put runners on first and second. Ryan worked out of the jam with a fly ball and a strikeout.
Craig had two runners on in the sixth with no outs but could not add any insurance runs.
“Our pitching has been outstanding our first two games,” Herbst said. “And I think our bats will heat up when it gets a little bit nicer out. We’ve played two games in tough conditions.
“This was a good win today for us. Memorial, you wait and see, by the end of the season is going to be right there fighting it out for a conference title. They’ve got a nice team with a legitimate ace in Jungers.”
CRAIG 1, MEMORIAL 0Madison Memorial 000 000 0—0 3 3
Janesville Craig 100 000 x—1 5 1
Jungers, Schmitt (6) and Piotrowski; Ryan, Schenk (7) and Dillon.
Leading hitters—Jungers (M) 2x3, Adams (C) 2x3. 2B—Adams (C).
SO—Jungers 7, Schmitt 1, Ryan 9, Schenk 2. BB—Jungers 1, Ryan 1, Schenk 1.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.