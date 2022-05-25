After losing 13 of its first 15 Big Eight Conference games, Janesville Parker has now won two in a row.
Gavyn Novak scattered eight hits over seven innings Tuesday to lead the Vikings to an 8-6 victory over Madison East at Riverside Park.
Parker (5-16, 4-13) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for the victory.
The Vikings were coming off a 5-3 win over Madison La Follette last Thursday.
The bottom of the order was the difference against the Purgolders. Brad Warda, Caleb Wilson, Keegan Skrzypchak and Jaicy Campbell—the Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 9 hitters—were a combined 6-for-10 with four RBI and five runs scored.
“We took advantage of their walks and got a couple of key hits when we needed them,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “And it was great to see the guys at the bottom of the order produce.
“Jaicy had three really good at-bats, and he needed that because he had been struggling a little bit at the plate.”
East (2-15, 2-13) scored two runs in the top of the first, but Parker responded with a five-spot. Warda had a clutch two-out, two-run single to tie the game at 2-2. Skrzypchak followed with a two-run single to give Parker the lead for good at 4-2. Wilson capped the rally with a run-scoring single.
Novak hit a couple of rough patches, but for the most part, was in control. The junior right-hander went the distance in picking up the victory. He allowed four earned runs and struck out three.
Parker pushed the lead to 8-4 in the sixth. Skrzypchak tripled to start the inning and scored on Campbell’s RBI single. Courtesy runner Braden Zimmerman eventually scored on a passed ball.
East cut the deficit to two in the seventh, but Novak worked out of any further trouble with back-to-back groundouts to end the game.
Parker will close out the regular season at East on Thursday.
“We’ve got to maintain our momentum and come out Thursday ready to play,” Michaels said. “We’ve got a chance to end the season with three straight conference wins before we start tournament play. For our confidence, that would be huge.”