The Janesville Parker baseball team couldn’t solve Robby Erickson on Thursday.
The Middleton right-hander threw a complete game to lead the Cardinals to a 7-0 Big Eight Conference victory over the Vikings at Riverside Park.
Erickson scattered six hits and struck out six as Middleton (13-5, 10-4) split the season series with Parker (3-12, 2-12).
The Vikings came in riding a two-game winning streak but fell victim to three errors, a couple of baserunning blunders and two costly passed balls.
“If we don’t kick the ball around and play flat-footed the innings they scored, who knows what might happen?” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said.
“We get second and third and no outs (in the third inning) but can’t score. We get a couple runs there to make it 3-2, and it’s a much different ballgame.”
Ethan Jones started for Parker and made one bad pitch in three innings, which Easton Zempel hit for a two-run homer in the third inning. Keegan Skrzypchak threw the final four innings. After getting roughed up in the fourth for four runs, he settled down and threw three scoreless innings.
“Once we made a couple of adjustments with Skrzypchak and how he was throwing, I was very encouraged by his outing,” Michaels said. “And Jones gave us exactly what we wanted, and that was one time through the order. The home run he gave up was about the only ball they hit hard off of him.
“But today was like so many of our other games this year. We get guys on base but we just can’t string any hits together. That’s the frustrating part.”
Brad Warda’s double was the only extra-base hit for Parker, but it set up runners on second and third with no outs in the third. Erickson got out of the jam with two infield flyouts and a fly ball to center.
The Vikings put the first two runners on in the sixth on back-to-back base hits by Trace Jacobson and Tre Miller, but Erickson wiggled out of trouble again with a weak fly ball and two strikeouts.
Parker is scheduled to play at Milton in a nonconference game Saturday.