The Janesville Craig baseball team rode the left arm of Aiden Schenk to a big victory Wednesday.
The junior struck out eight and went the distance to lead the Cougars to a 4-2 win over Middleton in a battle between the top two teams in the Big Eight Conference.
Craig coach Vic Herbst said Schenk had his best outing of the season.
“What I like most about Aiden’s performance today was that he competed each and every batter,” Herbst said. “His stuff was just as good in the seventh inning as it was in the first inning.
“Usually, you’ll see the velocity go down the more pitches someone throws, but that wasn’t the case today with Aiden.”
Schenk’s longevity also solved a potential problem for the Cougars.
“With two more conference games this week, by Aiden going the distance we saved on our arms and have everybody available for Thursday and Saturday,” Schenk said.
Craig (10-2 overall, 9-1 Big Eight) trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning but tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth and took the lead for good with two more in the sixth.
Jack Ryan tied the game in the fourth with an RBI single and added a clutch two-out, two-strike RBI single in the sixth that gave the Cougars the lead for good.
Charlie Claas’ run-scoring double the scoring for Craig.
Craig is scheduled to play Middleton (10-3, 7-2) at Riverside Park today, although the forecast calls for rain.
“I hope we can get the game in because when you’re playing well you want to keep that momentum going,” Herbst said. “And with our pitching set up the way it is, we’ll have an advantage both Thursday and Saturday.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, MIDDLETON 2
Craig 000 202 0 — 4 7 1
Middleton 110 000 0 — 2 8 2
Leading hitters—JC: Jack Ryan 2x2, Aiden Schenk (2B), Charlie Claas (2B). Mid: Paulson 4x4.