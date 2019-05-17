EVANSVILLE

Edgerton High baseball coach Mike Gregory believes his team has put a late-season funk into the rearview mirror.

The Crimson Tide lost their seventh straight game Tuesday after coughing up a 10-3 lead in the seventh inning. That streak ended Thursday with a win.

On Friday, Drew Hanson fired a complete-game five-hitter to lead Edgerton to a 5-1 Rock Valley Conference win over Evansville.

The Crimson Tide took advantage of two crucial Evansville errors to improve to 11-10 overall and 8-8 in the conference.

"This was a huge win for us," Gregory said. "We're trending in the right direction again.

"And Drew was fantastic for us on the mound. On a week where we have five games, it was critical that he gave us the innings he did."

Hanson and Evansville starter Ethan France both went the distance.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth, when Edgerton scored twice. Ethan Norland reached on an error to start the inning and advanced to second on Skylar Gullickson's infield single. Peyton Lee sacrificed both runners over, and Jaden Johnson's RBI groundout scored Norland for a 1-0 Edgerton lead. Gullickson raced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Evansville got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on Ryan Borchardt's triple and a Carson Hill RBI double, but Hanson worked out of trouble by throwing out Hill trying to score on a ground ball on a close play at home.

Hanson, a sophomore left-hander, struck out three and walked only one.

"All I had to do today was come out and throw strikes and let the defense make plays," Hanson said.

"As far as the team goes, we're starting to play with more confidence now and that has made a big difference."

Edgerton added three insurance runs in the seventh, including Norland's RBI double and Gullickson's RBI single.

Edgerton is scheduled to play at Whitewater today.

Evansville finished the Rock Valley season with an 8-10 record.

"We started out the season 1-7 and 0-7 in the conference, but then won eight of nine conference games," Evansville coach Brian Cashore said. "We've figured it out.

"Today, we just weren't able to take advantage of a couple opportunities, especially that first and third situation in the sixth with no outs where we didn't score."

EDGERTON 5, EVANSVILLE 1

Edgerton;000;002;3--5;6;0

Evansville;000;001;0--1;5;2

Hanson and Johnson; France and Severson

Leading hitters--Gullickson (Edg) 2x4. 2B--Norland (Edg), Hil (Ev). 3B--Borchardt (Ev)

SO--Hanson 3, France 3. BB--Hanson 1, France 2