Baseball: Middleton 15, Milton 14 Grand slam caps Milton's eight-run seventh, but Red Hawks' rally falls a run short GAZETTE STAFF Apr 19, 2023 A big comeback push fell a run short in the bottom of the seventh inning in Milton's 15-14 nonconference loss to Middleton at Milton High on Wednesday night.The Red Hawks led 5-2 through four innings before the Cardinals put together a 10-run fifth to turn their deficit into a 13-5 advantage.Middleton tacked on two more runs in the sixth, while the Red Hawks (3-5, 3-1 Badger Conference) scored a sixth run in the sixth inning.Milton's half of the seventh started with a walk, a single a groundout and another walk that loaded the bases.Owen Holcomb then reached base on an error, allowing a run to come home. Another error and two bases-loaded walks made it 15-10, and with the bases still loaded, Justin Schnell came up to bat.After fouling off the first pitch, he drove a deep fly to left that cleared the fence for a grand slam that made the score 15-14 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.But the next Red Hawks batter grounded out to the right side of the diamond to end the game.Milton has a rematch with Fort Atkinson next on the schedule at 5 p.m. Thursday at Jones Park in Fort. The Blackhawks beat their rivals 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon in Schilberg Park in Milton.MIDDLETON 15, MILTON 14Middleton 012 0(10)2 0 — 15 10 5Milton 310 101 8 — 14 10 5Leading hitters—Rademacher (Mid) 2x4, Cleary (Mid) 2x2, Morgan (Mid) 2x4, Holcomb (Mil) 3x5, Bundy (Mil) 2x4. 2B—Hellenbrand (Mid), Cleary (Mid), Jackson (Mil), Holcomb (Mil). HR—Schnell (Mil).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—Mid: Sheehan (2-7-4-4-1-1), Farin (W, 4 1/3-2-7-2-4-2), Wareing (2/3-1-3-0-1-0). Mil: Birkheimer (3-2-3-1-3-2), Biddick (1-1-4-4-1-0), Sykora (L, 0-4-6-5-2-0; faced seven batters), Cummins (1-1-0-0-1-0), Maenner (1-2-2-1-2-1), Snyder (1-0-0-0-0-1).