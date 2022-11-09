Five Janesville Craig student-athletes signed their letters of intent to Division I and II colleges Wednesday.
Swimmer Ally Donagan plans to continue her swimming career at Division II Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota. Donagan has been a staple for Craig’s swimming program, making the state tournament three years in a row. Last week at state sectionals in Racine, Donagan placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.76) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:10.23). She will compete at the WIAA state meet Friday and Saturday.
Two Craig baseball players, Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk, will continue playing together after high school after signing with North Dakota State. They helped lead Craig to a 18-6 record last season and a second-place finish in the Big Eight Conference. The team made it to a regional championship game but fell to Mukwonago 5-3.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Ellie Magestro-Kennedy signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Division I Wright State, which competes with UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee in the Horizon League. The four-year varsity point guard averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds per game. Her play helped lead Craig to a 19-8 record and state semifinals appearance. {/span}
"Wright State is getting a real special player and Ellie," said Craig girls basketball coach Storbakken. "Wright State is getting a great person. I've been lucky to coach Ellie for four years, (and) she's gotten better every year, that's a testament to her. The Raiders are getting (someone) special."
Natalie Ziebell plans to attend Northern Illinois to continue her gymnastics career at the collegiate level.
