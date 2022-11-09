JVG_221110_CRAIGSIGN01
Janesville Craig senior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and four other Craig athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.  

 Anthony Wahl

Five Janesville Craig student-athletes signed their letters of intent to Division I and II colleges Wednesday.

Swimmer Ally Donagan plans to continue her swimming career at Division II Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota. Donagan has been a staple for Craig’s swimming program, making the state tournament three years in a row. Last week at state sectionals in Racine, Donagan placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.76) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:10.23). She will compete at the WIAA state meet Friday and Saturday.

