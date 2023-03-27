After finishing last year with a 18-6 record and seeing its season end in a regional final game, Janesville Craig’s baseball team boasts several returnees and an eye on a deeper postseason run.

This year’s Cougars squad will be under the tutelage of first-year head coach Josh Shere. Shere played baseball at Craig and was an assistant coach under former coach Victor Herbst. As Shere transitions into managing the team, Craig’s returning talent this season will give the coach a sturdy foundation upon which to build.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you