After finishing last year with a 18-6 record and seeing its season end in a regional final game, Janesville Craig’s baseball team boasts several returnees and an eye on a deeper postseason run.
This year’s Cougars squad will be under the tutelage of first-year head coach Josh Shere. Shere played baseball at Craig and was an assistant coach under former coach Victor Herbst. As Shere transitions into managing the team, Craig’s returning talent this season will give the coach a sturdy foundation upon which to build.
“It helps tremendously,” Shere said. “Being around those guys last year and getting to know them helps a ton. Those guys know the system. They know exactly what we expect. So it’s a tremendous help to have this amount of returning guys.”
Headlining the Cougars’ roster is senior shortstop Jake Schaffner, who set a program record with a .590 on-base percentage last season after going 40-for-80 at the plate. He collected 10 doubles, 35 runs scores and 29 stolen bases last year.
On the mound, Aiden Schenk will lead Craig after the senior went 6-0 last season with a 1.82 earned run average. At the plate, Schenk batted .414 last season.
“He’ll be a big strength,” Shere said. “We expect him to throw a lot of innings for us. He returns the most amount of varsity innings from last year, and he swung a big stick for us last year.”
Devin Gudenschwager is also retuning after hitting for a .338 average last year.
“We expect him to be aggressive to get on base, steal some bases and just put up good at-bats,” Shere said.
Other returning players include Charlie Claas, Denver Hughes, Jack Adams and Joseph Stried.
With this leadership and talent returning after last season ended earlier than the Cougars would’ve liked, Craig has turned up its focus entering this year.
“They’re very focused and dedicated,” Shere said. “For the seniors, they’re trying to end their high school career with a great season. Everyone is extremely focused and getting better every day when we come to practice.”
After falling a game short of a Big Eight Conference title last season, Craig’s returning talent this season bodes well for a conference championship and long stay in the WIAA Division 1 baseball playoffs.
This season Shere not only looks forward to seeing Craig play well on the field but to his players building relationships and learning life lessons in the dugout.
“What I’m looking forward to most is just strengthening these relationships that I have with the players and the coaching staff and to just watch the growth of them throughout the season.”
The Cougars begin their season on the road in Milton on Friday against the Red Hawks, the defending Division 1 state champions.
