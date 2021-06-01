Sam O’Leary had control of his pitches Tuesday against Sun Prairie in Janesville Parker’s Big Eight Conference baseball game.
Unfortunately, things he could not control prevented the left-hander from picking up the victory.
The Cardinals took advantage of two errors in the sixth inning to score the game-winning run in their 4-3 victory over the visiting Vikings.
O’Leary pitched a five-hitter and allowed just two earned runs while striking out two against the state’s top-ranked Cardinals.
“Sam was awesome,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “I would say it was by far his best performance on the mound.
“He had two pitches working,” Michaels said. “He’s been working on a second pitch. He had the hitters off-balanced. If we hadn’t been in a giving mood, he would have had the win.”
The Vikings took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Dylan King drove in a run with a single and worked his way to third where he scored on a squeeze bunt by John Simons.
The Cardinals, who improved to 11-1 in the Big Eight, regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Vikings came back to tie. Ty Smith doubled, went to third on a balk and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-all.
The Vikings (5-8) will get another shot at Sun Prairie today at Riverside Park. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 4, PARKER 3
Parker 000 210 0—3 4 4
Sun Prairie 001 201 x—4 5 2
Leading hitters—Shepard (SP) 3x3. 2B—Smith (JP), Shepard (SP) 2.
SO—O’Leary (JP) 2, Stevens (SP) 13. BB—O’Leary 2, Stevens 2.