JANESVILLE

A couple defensive miscues cost Janesville Parker’s baseball team Thursday.

The Vikings committed three errors that led to three unearned runs in a 4-1 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison Memorial at Riverside Park.

Parker (9-12, 6-10) had a chance to sweep the season series from Memorial (13-8, 10-6) after beating the Spartans on Tuesday, but Kyle Jungers kept the Vikings at bay.

The right-hander went the distance in getting the win, striking out seven and scattering six hits.

“He was a quality pitcher,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said of Jungers. “He wasn’t overpowering by any means, but he kept us off balance.

“You can’t give a good team like Memorial extra outs. They’re a solid team, and when you don’t make the plays, they’re going to take advantage like we did Tuesday when we beat them.”

Memorial got on the board in the second on Jack Krumbach’s RBI single. Parker tied the game in the third on Cullen Peterson’s single that scored Kobe Madsen.

Casey Stone started for Parker.

Despite a shaky first two innings, he deserved a better fate. The senior right-hander struck out seven and allowed only one earned run in six innings.

Memorial got the winning run in the fourth inning. Kole Kerkhoff singled with two outs, stole second and scored on a fielding error.

The Spartans added a pair of unearned runs in the seventh to conclude the scoring.

Parker wraps up the regular season with a home-and-home series with Beloit Memorial next week.

“It comes down to taking care of business, which we didn’t do today,” Michaels said. “But I don’t think we took a step back by any means. We played pretty well up until the last inning.

“And I think we’re at a point now with this team where we can be competitive with anybody we play. We’re looking forward to finishing the (regular) season strong and playing well in the tournament.”

MEMORIAL 4, PARKER 1

Memorial (ab-r-h-rbi)—Krumbach cf 2-0-1-1; Jungers p 2-0-0-0; Derene cr 0-0-0-0; Yu ss 3-0-0-0; Murphy c 4-0-1-1; Hoeser lf-pr 0-1-0-0; Olson dh 4-1-0-0; Schaeffer rf 1-1-0-0; Watson rf 1-0-1-0; Veith 3b 4-0-2-2; Sprout 1b 3-0-0-0; Kerkhoff 2b 3-1-1-0. Totals: 27-4-6-4

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)—Meyer 2b 2-0-0-0; Peterson cf 3-0-1-1; Emerson 1b 3-0-1-0; Stone p-3b 3-0-1-0; D. Madsen c 3-0-1-0; Schneider ss 1-0-1-0; Mair dh-p 3-0-0-0; Karpes cr 0-0-0-0; O’Leary lf 3-0-0-0; K. Madsen rf 3-1-1-0. Totals: 24-1-6-1

Madison Memorail 010 100 2—4

Janesville Parker 001 000 0—1

E—Parker 3. LOB—Memorial 10, Parker 5. SAC—Yu, Meyer. SB—Kerkhoff, Krumbach. 2B—Murphy.

Memorial IP H R ER BB SO

Jungers (W) 7 6 1 1 1 7

Parker

IP H R ER BB SO

Stone (L) 6 5 2 1 5 7

Mair 1 1 2 0 0 1