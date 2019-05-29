ELKHORN

In its first season in Division 2, the Elkhorn High School baseball team has a WIAA regional championship under its belt.

The fifth-seeded Elks downed visiting Big Foot 13-3 on Wednesday at Elkhorn to win the regional crown. After spending years in Division 1, the Elks were dropped a division for the baseball playoffs.

Elkhorn coach Jon Anzalone and his team haven’t been too focused on the division change or who they’re playing.

For Anzalone, his team's performance shows the Elks have been locked in all postseason.

“We play in a Division 1 conference," Anzalone said. "I think the Southern Lakes is one of the top three conferences in the state.

"We have very good teams, so I think that helps us because day in and day out we have to bring our best game to win.”

Elkhorn scored three runs in the bottom of the first to open the scoring. The Chiefs (9-14) responded with a pair of runs in the second to make it a one-run game, but Elkhorn pulled away from there.

The Elks scored a pair of runs in the fourth before exploding for six more in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

Big Foot coach Steve Bochat said the fourth inning was hard to stomach.

“We’re kind of like a family so it’s hard to lose, but we didn’t show up today,” Bochat said. “The fourth inning killed us because we gave them five outs in that inning.”

Anzalone said the depth of his lineup was the difference.

“We just tried to stay with our game,” Anzalone said. “I liked that up and down the lineup we hit the ball, and we made the plays we needed to make. We weren’t flawless, but we were good.”

And while the team will try to improve on Wednesday’s performance, the middle of the lineup may find improvement to be challenging considering the success they had against Big Foot.

Senior Chance Larson scored four times and was 3-for-3 from the plate in the cleanup spot.

“I’m just looking for a ball I can barrel,” Larson said. “I just want one I can hit hard.”

Sophomore Noah Anzalone had a pair of hits, and Austin Bestul added three hits and three RBI. Larson attributed the team’s success on offense to consistency and team chemistry.

“We’re all really close, and we just mesh really well,” Larson said after Wednesday’s win. “We just have to keep it going.”

Elkhorn advances to play second-seeded McFarland in the sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Baraboo.

ELKHORN 13, BIG FOOT 3

Big Foot;020;010;x—3;5;2

Elkhorn;302;602;x—13;14;1

Hibl, Schoenbeck (4); Marks, Anzalone (6)

Leading hitters—Larson (E) 3x3, Anzalone 2x4, Bestul (E) 3x3, Weber (E) 3x4, Hibl 2x3, Gillingham (BF) 2x3. 2B—Weber 2, Anzalone, Larson, Bestul, Buelow (E). 3B—Larson, Bestul.

SO—Marks 5, Anzalone 1, Hibl 1, Schoenbeck 1. BB—Marks 2, Schoenbeck 2, Hibl 1.