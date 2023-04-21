Paulson Yesbeck struck out six in five innings of relief and stranded Wilmot's tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the seventh inning to give Elkhorn an exciting 9-8 Southern Lakes victory Friday afternoon.
The Panthers led 4-0 going into Elkhorn's half of the second inning, chasing starting pitcher Rushing from the game, but the Elks (3-8 overall, 2-4 Southern Lakes) lineup put up four in the bottom to tie the game.
Yesbeck and Brolan Frost started the inning with a single and a walk. Another walk that came between two strikeouts loaded the bases, and then Yesbeck got to walk home on another free pass from Wilmot. Abe Herchenbach then delivered a two-RBI single, and an ensuing error brought in a fourth run for Elkhorn.
The beat went on in the third inning. Again Yesbeck led off, this time with a double. An error on a sac bunt attempt put runners at the corners, and the Yesbeck's courtesy runner at third scored and the runner at first advanced to third before Wyatt Rushing delivered an RBI single to make it 6-4.
A hit-by-pitch and a Carter Georgalas line drive single to center pushed the Elkhorn lead to three. Herchenbach singled again, a fielder's choice put runners at second and third, and Owen Paddock hit a two-run single to third to make it 9-4.
The Panthers (3-4, 3-3) scored in the fifth to cut the deficit to four, then Cody Pappadakis hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game. In the seventh, Wilmot put two runners on with two outs after a walk and an error, but Yesbeck got a fly ball to left that Reid Paddock caught to secure the win.
Elkhorn's next scheduled game is at home at noon Saturday against Burlington Catholic Central.
ELKHORN 9, WILMOT 8
Wilmot;130;013;0;—;8;7;2
Elkhorn;045;000;X;—;9;9;1
Leading hitters—J. Christiansen (W) 2x3, Pappadakis (W) 2x4, H. Christiansen (W) 2x4, Georgalas (E) 2x3, Herchenbach (E) 2x4, O. Paddock (E) 2x4, Yesbeck (E) 2x4. 2B—Georgalas (E), Yesbeck (E), Rushing (E). HR—Pappadakis (W).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Fitzgerald (L, 2-5-7-5-3-3), Ruby (2-3-2-2-1-3), Haley (1-1-0-0-0-0), J. Christiansen (1-0-0-0-0-2). E: Rushing (2-3-4-3-4-6), Yesbeck (W, 5-4-4-4-6-6).
- Lake Geneva Badger 5, Delavan-Darien 0 — Three Badgers pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout and nine strikeouts of the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday.
Riley Lussmyer got the start on the mound and went four innings with four strikeouts and two runs allowed. Travis Bates threw two innings, giving up just a hit and a walk, and then Christian Wolff pitched the final inning to finish the shutout.
Matthew O'Grady was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI for the Badgers (6-3, 3-2). Their next game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Wilmot.
Neil Janssen and Conner Wallman had doubles for Delavan-Darien (3-5, 1-5), whose next scheduled game is at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Union Grove.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien;000;000;0;—;0;3;4
Lake Geneva Badger;220;001;X;—;5;8;1
Leading hitters—O'Grady (LGB) 2x4, Blakeley (LGB) 2x3, Bays (LGB) 2x2. 2B—N. Janssen (DD), Wallman (DD), O'Grady (LGB).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—DD: N. Janssen (L, 5-7-5-3-2-4), Horton (1-1-0-0-0-0). LGB: Lussmyer (W, 4-2-0-0-1-4), Bates (2-1-0-0-1-4), Wolff (1-0-0-0-1-1).
- Jefferson 4, Edgerton 3 (8) — Aiden Kammer drove in all four of the Eagles' runs, including a decisive three-run blast in the top of the eighth inning, against the Crimson Tide in Rock Valley action Friday.
Edgerton's Carson Dupuis kept Jefferson (8-2, 7-2 Rock Valley) in check for 7 1/3 innings, striking out 14 and allowing a run on a single hit.
The Tide (2-5, 2-4) had a prime chance to respond to Kammer's home run in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with one out. A pair of runs did score, on a wild pitch and a fielder's choice, but a tying or walk-off hit never came.
Edgerton's next game will be at Big Foot at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
JEFFERSON 4, EDGERTON 3 (8)
Jefferson;000;001;03;—;4;4;0
Edgerton;000;100;02;—;3;6;1
Leading hitters—Kammer (J) 2x4. 2B—Dupuis (E). HR—Kammer (J).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—J: Butina (W, 7 1/3-5-2-2-2-5), Wagner (S, 2/3-1-1-1-1-0). E: Dupuis (7 1/3-1-1-0-2-14), Stengel (L, 2/3-3-3-3-2-1).
- Clinton 2, Big Foot 0 — Four Cougars pitchers held the Chiefs to just one hit and three walks in a Rock Valley Conference shutout Friday.
Cooper Atkinson, Logan Thill, Gavin Wesling and Owen Hesebeck did the work for Clinton (5-3, 4-2) on the mound, and Hesebeck batted in one of the Cougars' runs, which they didn't score until the sixth inning.
Starting pitcher Matt Haeberlin of Big Foot (0-8, 0-7) allowed eight walks in 4 2/3 innings but worked around them, giving up no runs in a no-decision.
Clinton's next games will be in a doubleheader against East Troy starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CLINTON 2, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot;000;000;0;—;0;1;0
Clinton;000;002;X;—;2;3;1
2B—P. Bingham (C).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BF: Haeberlin (4 2/3-2-0-0-8-5-0), Smith (L, 1 1/3-1-2-2-3-0-0). C: Atkinson (2-0-0-0-1-0), Thill (1 2/3-0-0-0-1-2), Wesling (W, 2 1/3-1-0-0-0-2-0), Hesebeck (1-0-0-0-1-2).
- East Troy 16, Whitewater 2 (5) — The Whippets took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Trojans responded immediately and then poured on the runs in a Rock Valley Conference rout Friday.
Carson Petitt singled in the first, the first of his two hits on the day for Whitewater (0-9, 0-9), and his courtesy runner came around to score on an East Troy error, but it was all Trojans (5-5, 4-3) from there. They scored five in the second, three in the third and six more in the fourth to trigger the WIAA's run rule.
Four East Troy players had multiple RBI, and the Trojans' leadoff hitter, shortstop Alex Bruce, scored four runs.
The Whippets are scheduled to play at McFarland next at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
EAST TROY 16, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
Whitewater;101;00;—;2;4;4
East Troy;253;6X;—;16;8;2
Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x3, Bruce (ET) 2x2, Weed (ET) 2x3, Atkinson (ET) 2x3. 2B—Atkinson (ET) 2, Weed (ET), Bruce (ET). 3B—Lingford (ET).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Jacob (L, 3-6-11-8-6-2), Sagero (1-2-5-3-3-1). ET: Lingford (W, 4-4-2-1-3-7), Feyen (1-0-0-0-0-2).