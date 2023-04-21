01STOCK_BASEBALL

Paulson Yesbeck struck out six in five innings of relief and stranded Wilmot's tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the seventh inning to give Elkhorn an exciting 9-8 Southern Lakes victory Friday afternoon.

The Panthers led 4-0 going into Elkhorn's half of the second inning, chasing starting pitcher Rushing from the game, but the Elks (3-8 overall, 2-4 Southern Lakes) lineup put up four in the bottom to tie the game.

