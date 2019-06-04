McFarland is a surprise entrant in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and Elkhorn was one of the two teams to pay the price Tuesday.

The second-seeded Spartans never trailed in a Division 2 sectional semifinal game at Baraboo to beat Elkhorn 7-4, which ended the Elks’ nine-game winning streak.

McFarland led 2-0 after one inning and took the lead for good when it scored three runs in the top of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.

Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw a complete game for the Spartans and also was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Chance Larson went 2-for-2 with two RBI for Elkhorn, which was looking for its first state tournament berth since 1986.

McFarland went on to beat top-seeded Madison Edgewood in the sectional final later Tuesday.

MCFARLAND 7, ELKHORN 4

McFarland 200 031 10—7 11 1

Elkhorn 101 020 0—4 10 3

Price-Johnson; Bestul, Bush (6)

Leading hitters—Wienke (M) 2x5, Schreiber (M) 2x2, Miller (M) 2x4, Price-Johnson (M) 3x4, Buelow (E) 3x3, Rockweiler (E) 2x4, Larson (E) 2x2, Bush (E) 2x3. 2B—Schaaf (M), Schreiber 2, Bush, Rockweiler, Van Dyke (E), Buelow. SO—Price-Johnson 1, Bestul 4, Bush 1. BB—Price-Johnson 1, Bestul 3, Bush 1.