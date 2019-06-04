01STOCK_BASEBALL

McFarland is a surprise entrant in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and Elkhorn was one of the two teams to pay the price Tuesday.

The second-seeded Spartans never trailed in a Division 2 sectional semifinal game at Baraboo to beat Elkhorn 7-4, which ended the Elks’ nine-game winning streak.

McFarland led 2-0 after one inning and took the lead for good when it scored three runs in the top of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.

Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw a complete game for the Spartans and also was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Chance Larson went 2-for-2 with two RBI for Elkhorn, which was looking for its first state tournament berth since 1986.

McFarland went on to beat top-seeded Madison Edgewood in the sectional final later Tuesday.

MCFARLAND 7, ELKHORN 4

McFarland 200 031 10—7 11 1

Elkhorn 101 020 0—4 10 3

Price-Johnson; Bestul, Bush (6)

Leading hitters—Wienke (M) 2x5, Schreiber (M) 2x2, Miller (M) 2x4, Price-Johnson (M) 3x4, Buelow (E) 3x3, Rockweiler (E) 2x4, Larson (E) 2x2, Bush (E) 2x3. 2B—Schaaf (M), Schreiber 2, Bush, Rockweiler, Van Dyke (E), Buelow. SO—Price-Johnson 1, Bestul 4, Bush 1. BB—Price-Johnson 1, Bestul 3, Bush 1.

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0