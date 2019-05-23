Edgerton finally got a win in a one-run game.

Ethan Norland and Skyler Gullickson each had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Edgerton a 9-8 victory over Delavan-Darien in a wild WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game Thursday.

The No. 4-seeded Crimson Tide led 7-4 after five innings, but the Comets scored once in the six and three times in the top of the ninth inning to take a 8-7 lead.

Seven errors marred the game. Only two of Delavan-Darien’s eight runs were earned.

An error opened up the Crimson Tide’s ninth-inning rally.

With one out, Drew Hanson reached on an error. Brian Rusch then singled to center, and Norland tied the game with a single. Gullickson then won the game with a single to center to score Rusch.

Sam Veitch had two RBI for Edgerton.

Rusch pitched the final inning to get the win.

Eric Gonzalez drove in three runs, and Seth Sybesma had two RBI for the No. 5-seeded Comets.

Edgerton (11-11) plays Turner at Beloit on Tuesday. The Trojans edged the Crimson Tide by a run twice during the Rock Valley Conference season, two of the six losses Edgerton suffered by a run as they went 0-6 in one-run games.

EDGERTON 9, DELAVAN-DARIEN 8

Delavan-Darien;102;101;3—8;12;3

Edgerton;024;100;2—9;9;4

Hetzel, Sybesma (3); Gullickson, Hanson (6), Rusch (7).

Leading hitters—Gonzalez (DD) 2x5, Hetzel (DD) 2x3, Sybesma (DD) 3x5, Johnson (DD) 2x2; Gullickson (Ed) 2x4, Lee (Ed) 2x4, Rusch (Ed) 2x4, Norland (Ed) 2x3. 2B—Rusch (Ed).

SO—Hetzel (DD) 1, Sybesma (EE) 1; Gullickson (Ed) 3, Rusch (Ed) 1. BB—Hetzel 3, Sybesma 3; Gullickson 3, Hanson (Ed) 2, Rusch 1.

Evansville 2, Monroe 0—Ethan France and Tyr Severson combined to throw a four-hit shutout, and Evansville advanced to the regional semifinals.

Carson Hill and Aaron Anderson each drove in a run for the Blue Devils. Andersion had a solo homer.

France pitched the first 5 1/3 innings before leaving after 102 pitches. He struck out seven, and allowed three hits and four walks.

Severson got the final five outs in the shutout, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The No. 3-seeded Blue Devils play at No. 2-seed McFarland on Tuesday.

EVANSVILLE 2, MONROE 0

Monroe;000;000;0—0;4;0

Evansville;001;001;x—2;5;1

Lange, Cline (6); France, Severson (6).

Leading hitters—Wille (Ev) 2x3. 2B—Stauffacher (M). HR—Anderson(Ev).

SO—Lange (M) 5; France (EV) 7, Severson (Ev) 1. BB—Lange 4; France 4.

Elkhorn 15, Fort Atkinson 3—No. 5-seeded Elkhorn romped at No. 4-seed Fort Atkinson to advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinal at top-seeded Lake Mills.

No game statistics were reported.

Big Foot 3, Whitewater 0--No. 7-seeded Big Foot used four-hit pitching by Jack Hereley to upset No. 2-seed Whitewater in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game Thursday at Whitewater.

Hereley struck out five and walked one in the complete-game performance.

Anthony Hibl and Hereley each drove in runs as the Chiefs improved to 8-13.

Jordan Curtis had two of Whitewater's four hits. The Whippets finished 13-10.

BIG FOOT 3, WHITEWATER 0

Big Foot;101;000;1--3;6;1

Whitewater;000;000;0--0;4;3

Hereley; Martin, Pease (4).

Leading hitters--Greco (BF) 2x4; Curtis (W) 2x3. 3B--Fero (W).

SO--Hereley (BF) 5; Martin (W) 1, Pease (W) 1. BB--Herele 1, Martin 1, Pease 1.

Jefferson 6, East Troy 2--A five-run second inning helped send third-seeded Jefferson past sixth-seed East Troy.

Cory Kaiser and Logan Wagner each had an RBI single in the decisive second for Jefferson. Jared Vogel walked with the bases loaded, and the Trojans committed a two-run error.

Vogel pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Jefferson improved to 16-8.

East Troy finished 10-14.

JEFFERSON 6, EAST TROY 2

East Troy;100;010;0--2;3;2

Jefferson;050;001;x--6;5;0

Lehman, Gerber (2); Vogel, Danielson (7).

Leading hitters--Kroseberg (J) 2x3. 2B--Taylor (ET), Cincotta (J), Kroseberg (J).

SO--Lehman (ET) 3, Gerber (ET) 5; Vogel (J) 6, Danielson (J) 2. BB--Lehman 2, Gerber 1; Vogel 2.

Division 3

Parkview 10, Clinton 0--Eli Hosheit pitched a five-inning, one-hitter and drove in two runs as Parkview High breezed past visiting Clinton in a regional quarterfinal game Thursday.

Hosheit struck out six and walked only one. He went 3-for-3, driving in a pair and scoring twice.

Maverick Kundert also drove in two runs on two hits, which included a double. Caylor Burns and Conner Simonsen also had two hits and each drove in a run for Parkview (13-10).

Grant Howard had the only Clinton hit. The Cougars finished 2-20.

PARKVIEW 10, CLINTON 0

Clinton;000;00--0;1;6

Parkview;115;21--10;12;0

Beals, Holloway (4); Hosheit.

Leading hitters--Hosheit (P) 3x3, Kundert (P) 2x4, Burns (P) 2x4, Simonson (P) 2x3. 2B--Kundert (P).

SO--Beals (C) 1; Hosheit (P) 6. BB--Beals 2, Hosheit 1.