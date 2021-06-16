BELOIT
So often, mistakes decide high school baseball games.
Such was the case Wednesday afternoon in Beloit, when the Turner Trojans took advantage of several Edgerton miscues to take home an 8-5 victory in the WIAA Division 2 regional title game.
The Trojans advance to play Rock Valley Conference foe Jefferson in the sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brodhead.
Turner held an 8-1 lead with one out in the seventh. Edgerton then got a single and two walks to load the bases.
Trojans pitcher Grant Revels then hit a batter to force in a run before another single forced him from the game in favor of Cal Ries.
Ries surrendered a harmless pop-up to second before the Trojans botched a rundown to allow another run to score to make it 8-4. Ries then hit the next batter to put the tying run at first base.
Ries then struck out Shane Kisting to end the threat and the Crimson Tide's season.
"I just thought about what a great game Grant pitched," Ries said. "I wasn't going to let him down. I had to somehow find a way to get it done. It's a great feeling. I think it means more to win the regional this year than any other year, because we lost last year to COVID."
Revels earned his second playoff win in as many days after picking up the victory in Tuesday's win over Monroe. There, all he had to do was throw a scoreless eighth inning before the Trojans walked it off against the Cheesemakers.
His task Wednesday was much more difficult: Shutting down a powerful Edgerton lineup.
But that's exactly what the southpaw did, at least for the first six innings, allowing the Tide just one run on six hits.
"We felt like we had to mix it up a little bit," Turner coach Jeff Clowes said. "They had seen the (now injured) Konner Giddley a couple times, and they had seen Cal the first time around. They really hit the baseball, and we felt like Grant would be a tough matchup for them. He's got good stuff, and he trusts it. He doesn't try to be anybody else, he just trusts what he has."
On a warm, cloudless afternoon with no breeze, the Crimson Tide handed the Trojans a pair of runs in the first inning when one run scored on a dropped routine pop-up with two outs, and another came home on a wild pitch.
After the Tide pulled to within 2-1 on a third-inning RBI double by Peyton Lee, Revels put up three more zeroes.
"My off-speed pitches were working really well," Revels said. "Coach (Matt) Huffman called a really good game to allow me to feature those. I was able to throw strikes and my guys were really good behind me."
Meanwhile, the Trojans were pecking away at the Tide's pitching, scoring a run in the fifth on a Will Lauterbach double to make it 3-1, and adding five in the sixth to provide a seemingly comfortable 8-1 advantage heading to the final frame.
Lauterbach had a huge day offensively, going 4-for-4 with a double. Joey Smith knocked in a pair of runs in the sixth with a single.
Turner is now just two wins away from its first state appearance since 2017.
TURNER 8, EDGERTON 5
Edgerton;001;000;4--5
Turner;200;015;x--8
WP: Revels (6.1 IP, 5 R, 7H) LP: Dupuis. Leading hitters: Turner: Lauterbach 4X4, 2B, RBI. Ries 1x2, 2 BB.