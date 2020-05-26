EDGERTON

Did Skyler Gullickson really have the Midas touch?

Looking at his athletic resume, it appears so.

Everything he touched seemed to turn to gold.

The Edgerton High senior was an all-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection the last two years in both football and baseball and added more all-conference honors in basketball this past season.

“He’s one of those rare kids that it doesn’t matter what he does, he’s good at it,” Edgerton baseball and former football coach Mike Gregory said. “He’s very coachable and gives you everything he’s got. He never came off the field in football and never asked to come off.

“And I think despite the success that Skyler had in football and baseball, earning all-conference honors in basketball is an even better story, because he didn’t even go out for it as a sophomore.”

Gullickson had offers to play football or baseball at the collegiate level. And although baseball is his first love, he will put away his ball and bat and concentrate on football. Gullickson is headed to UW-Oshkosh, one of the top programs in the WIAC—the nation’s best Division III football conference. The Titans were the 2018 DIII national runners-up.

An all-conference and all-district selection at defensive back and wide receiver in 2019, Gullickson would like to stay on offense at Oshkosh. He tied Lucas Gregory’s record at Edgerton with 122 career receptions.

“I’m thinking I’m going to be used as a slot-type receiver,” Gullickson said. “That’s what I’m hoping for. I love to have the ball in my hands.

“But if they want me on defense, that’s OK, too. I just want to play.”

Gullickson figured to be the ace of a very talented Crimson Tide pitching staff this spring. The right-hander put together back-to-back strong seasons, including a 6-0 record as a sophomore in leading Edgerton to a berth in a Division 3 sectional. His complete-game gem in a 2-1 win over Mount Horeb in a sectional semifinal game vaulted the Crimson Tide into the sectional title game.

He was 4-2 last season, with both losses coming against state-ranked Beloit Turner in one-run games. He was a four-year starter in baseball.

“I’m just really disappointed to not be playing baseball, because that’s my sport,” Gullickson said of his senior season that was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “That’s what I did growing up, and most of the time with the other guys on the team.

“There’s nothing better than the bus ride home after a big win. Those are the best memories for me.

“And we really felt like this was going to be our year. That’s all we talked about last year as juniors was how great our senior year was going to be.”

Gullickson returned to the basketball court his junior season and played a key role on this year’s team that went 20-5. He averaged 8.1 points a game and tied for the team lead in rebounding at 6.8 per game. He scored 12 points in a regional final win against Lodi.

“I missed playing, and I’m glad I came back,” Gullickson said of basketball. “The last two seasons were a lot of fun.”

It seems everything Skyler Gullickson did was fun. That’s what happens when you have that golden touch.