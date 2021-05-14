Janesville Parker came up short in Big Eight Conference baseball Friday.
Madison East scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning in rallying for a 3-2 in.
Parker got a strong complete-game performance from Caleb Wilson but managed only three hits off two East pitchers.
"Caleb pitched awesome," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "He deserved to win. We just made some mistakes behind him and couldn't get anything going with our bats.
"Their pitchers threw a lot of off-speed stuff, and we just weren't ready for it."
Parker (3-5, 3-4) got RBI singles from Dylan King in the first and Keegan Skryzpchak in the third to take a 2-0 lead, but East (2-5, 2-5) got single runs in the fourth and fifth before taking the lead for good in the sixth.
Wilson, a sophomore right-hander, struck out seven in six innings and walked one.
"He deserved better," Michaels said of Wilson. "We had three baserunning errors that really killed us and made a couple of big mental mistakes."
Parker plays at Verona on Monday.
EAST 3, PARKER 2
Janesville Parker;101;000;0--2;3;1
Madison East;000;111;x--3;7;3
Wilson; Mulhern, Frost-Ohlsen (4)
Leading hitters--Seip (E) 2x3, Hussin (E) 2x2. 2B--Seip (E)
SO--Wilson 7, Mulhern 3, Frost-Ohlsen 3. BB--Wilson 1, Mulhern 1