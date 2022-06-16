Jefferson 6, Mosinee 5—Luis Serrano had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead the Eagles past the Indians in Appleton on Thursday.
Mosinee had a 5-0 lead through two innings, but Jefferson chipped away in the third and fourth before tying the game in the fifth on Serrano’s two-run home run to left-center field. The Eagles scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth, and Tyler Butina got the last two outs of the game to earn the save.
Jefferson 001 221 0 — 6 9 1
Mosinee 410 000 0 — 5 8 3
Denmark 9, Pewaukee 8—The Vikings rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 6-2 deficit and advance to the Division 2 state title game.
Izaac Dittmer and Lucas Miller had three RBI in the seventh for Denmark; the rest of the runs in the inning were unearned. Trailing 9-6 after the Vikings’ outburst, the Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the frame but could not finish the comeback.
Denmark 000 020 7 — 9 8 3
Pewaukee 013 020 2 — 8 8 4
Division 2 championship game
Denmark 6, Jefferson 5—The top three batters in the Vikings’ order all had two hits, including one apiece in the bottom of the seventh, culminating in Hayden Konkol’s walk-off double to seal the championship.
After Denmark’s two-run fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, Jefferson tied it in the top of the sixth but couldn’t find a way back in front.
Jefferson 002 201 0 — 5 5 2
Denmark 111 020 1 — 6 9 1
Division 3 championship game
Cuba City 8, St. Croix Falls 4—Blake Bussan struck out five in 6.2 innings of work, and Jackson Soja drove in three runs to lift the Cubans past the Saints.
St. Croix Falls scored all its runs in the first three innings before Bussan settled in and kept the Saints off the board for the rest of the game.
Cuba City 210 032 0 — 8 10 3
St. Croix Falls 112 000 0 — 4 7 3
Division 4 championship game
Regis 12, Bangor 3—The Ramblers capped off their one-loss season with a dominating win in the state title game over the Cardinals.
Bangor stayed close for four innings before Regis notched five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away. Four Ramblers had multiple RBI in the game.
Bangor 210 000 0 — 3 8 5
Regis 202 053 X — 12 8 1
