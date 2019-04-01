DC Everest's pitchers silenced Janesville Parker on Monday night.

The Vikings were held to just three hits as they lost 7-1 in a nonconference game at Riverside Park.

Parker fell to 1-1 on the season.

“We slammed it pretty good a couple times, but they were right there to snag them," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "We had three or four hard-hit balls that were outs, but we weren’t aggressive enough.”

The Evergreens took the lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. A four-run fifth made it 6-0.

Parker got its run in the bottom half of that inning but could not forge a comeback from there.

Payton Meyer had a triple for the Vikings, who host Verona to open Big Eight Conference play at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"It’s the start of a busy week, with four more games in the next five days," Michaels said.

DC EVEREST 7, PARKER 1

DC Everest;002;041;0—7;11;0

Janesville Parker;000;010;0—1;3;2

Tretter, Miler (5) and Jilek; Emerson, King (4) and Heerey.

Leading hitters—Sivertson (DC) 3x4, Gipp (DC) 2x4, Sendelbach (DC) 2x4, Latenderese (DC) 2x4. 3B—Latenderese, Meyer.

SO—Tretter 3, Miler 1, Emerson 2, King 1. BB—Tretter 1, Miler 3, Emerson 1, King 3.