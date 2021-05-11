Janesville Craig's baseball team ran its winning streak to five Tuesday.
The Cougars took advantage of seven Verona errors in an 11-2 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park.
Craig (5-1, 4-1) trailed 2-0 in the fourth but scored five runs in the bottom of the inning and added six more in the fifth to take control.
Verona (3-3, 2-3) kicked and threw the ball around in the fourth and fifth innings, committing seven errors and allowing Craig to score seven unearned runs.
"The bottom line is that you've got to take what they give you, and we did that today," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "You have to continue to put pressure on the defense, whether it's with a sac bunt, a hit and run or whatever the situation might call for because you never know what might happen.
"And it was kind of the snowball effect for them (Verona). They had to make some quick decisions on a couple of plays and that forced them into the errors."
Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Craig took the lead with a five runs. Joe Stried had an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2, and Patrick Schork followed with a two-run double to make it 4-2. Schork scored on the play when catcher Mason Fink threw the ball over the third baseman's head attempting to get Schork out at third.
Craig poured it on in the fifth with six more runs. Three more errors set the table, with Schaffner getting the key hit with a two-run double. Craig's lead-off man finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Aiden Schenk got the win in relief. The sophomore left-hander pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out three.
"Our pitching overall this season has done a great job of keeping us in games," Herbst said. "They haven't walked a lot of guys and that's a big thing. Free passes will get you in trouble, and we've avoided that for the most part.
"We've got some things to work on still, and I'd like to see us start stronger, but it was a good win against a good team."
CRAIG 11, VERONA 2
Verona;001;100;0--2;6;7
Janesville Craig;000;560;x--11;8;2
Kleinsek, McChesney (4), Kaltenberg (5), Klawitter (6) and Fink; Ryan, Schenk (4), Gudenschwager (7) and Udelhofen
Leading hitters--Fink (V) 2x3, Schaffner (C) 2x4, Schork (C) 2x4. 2B--Schaffner (C) 2, Schork (c), Udelhofen (C)
SO--Kleinsek 3, McChesney 1, Ryan 5, Schenk 2, Gudenschweger 1. BB--Kleinsek 1, McChesney 1, Ryan 3