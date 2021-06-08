Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s baseball teams had mixed results Tuesday.
Craig continued its winning ways with a 15-3 win over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park.
Parker managed only one run in a 6-1 loss to Middleton.
In winning its third straight, Craig (12-8, 10-7) blew the game open with a nine-run second inning. The Cougars got a grand slam from Patrick Schork to highlight the rally, while Aiden Schenk had given Craig a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer.
Jack Ryan got the win for Craig, allowing no runs and striking out four in three innings.
Craig wraps up the regular season today at Madison East.
At Middleton, the Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to the win.
Parker (5-13, 5-11) scored its lone run in the fifth to cut the lead to three, but Middleton responded with two runs in the sixth.
The Vikings host La Follette on Thursday and play at the Lancers on Friday to conclude the regular season.
CRAIG 15, LA FOLLETTE 3 (5)Madison La Follette 000 30—3 5 4
Janesville Craig 492 0x—15 7 3
Borcherding, Thornsen (2), Roth (3), Zukowski (4); Ryan, Gudenschwager (4), Coulter (5)
Leading hitters—Schenk (C) 2x2. 2B—Vitale (L), Roth (L), Ryan (C). HR—Schenk (C), Schork (C)
SO—Zukowski 1, Ryan 4, Gudenschwager 3. BB—Borcherding 3, Thornsen 1, Roth 1, Ryan 1, Gudenschwager 2
MIDDLETON 6, PARKER 1Parker 000 010 0—1 8 1
Middleton 310 002 x—6 10 4
King, Smith (4); Smith, Hellenbrand (5)
Leading hitters—Williams (M) 2x3, Smith (M) 2x4, Zimmerman (M) 2x4. 2B—Andler (M), Dunn (M)
SO—Smith 1, Smith 1, Hellenbrand 2. BB—King 1, Smith 2, Smith 2