JANESVILLE

Any concerns about Janesville Craig's baseball team scoring runs this season have been quickly squashed.

The Cougars lost three first-team all-conference players to graduation but haven't missed a beat in their first two games.

Craig scored in double digits for the second straight day in cruising past Lake Geneva Badger 12-2 in five innings Thursday in a nonconference game at Riverside Park. The Cougars have now scored 27 runs in two games.

Micah Overley and Eric Hughes drove in two runs each, and Clark Schmaling scored four runs to lead the onslaught. Craig scored four runs in the first two innings before breaking the game open with a six-run third.

"I thought we swung the bats better today than yesterday, especially with men on base," Craig coach Victor Herbst said. "We did a nice job of moving runners over and driving guys in.

"Pitching-wise, I thought we got a solid effort from both guys. We threw the freshman, (Gavin) Kilen, out there to start, and he responded well I thought for his first time out. And Hughes was lights out when he came in."

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second, Craig plated three runs on Dan Blomgren's RBI single, a fielder's choice grounder and Overley's RBI single.

Craig opened the floodgates with a six-run third. Hughes' two-run triple highlighted the inning.

Hughes, who has sparkled in the leadoff spot, said the Cougars are primed for another big season.

"We know that when we take the field, with the pitching staff we have and our lineup from top to bottom, we're going to be tough to beat," said Hughes, who belted a leadoff home run to begin the season Wednesday.

"I think it was important to come out and play well the first two games to get us ready for the conference season."

Hughes came on in relief of Kilen in the fifth and promptly struck out the side.

Kilen went the first four innings. The right-hander settled down after walking the first two batters he faced, striking out four and allowing three hits.

Eight of the nine batters scored for Craig, which finished with eight hits and five stolen bases.

Craig (2-0) opens up Big Eight Conference play Tuesday at Beloit Memorial.

CRAIG 12, BADGER 2 (5)

Lake Geneva Badger;101;00--2;3;5

Janesville Craig;136;02--12;8;0

Hochevar, Kramer (2), Elgin (3) and Lindbloom; Kilen, Hughes (5) and Schmaling

Leading hitters--Schmaling (C) 2x2, Blomgren (C) 2x4, Herbst (C) 2x3. 3B--Hughes

SO--Hochevar, Kilen 4, Hughes 3. BB--Hochevar 4, Kramer 1, Elgin 2, Kilen 2

W--Kilen. L--Hochevar

