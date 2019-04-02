BELOIT

Janesville Craig's baseball team continues to score runs early.

And the Cougars continue to score often.

Craig bashed 10 extra-base hits--including getting a pair of doubles apiece from Eric Hughes, Micah Overley and Ryan Herbst--on the way to a 17-2 victory over host Beloit Memorial to open the Big Eight Conference season on Tuesday.

Craig improved to 3-0 and has outscored opponents 44-8 in those games.

"When it's up and down the lineup like it was tonight, that's just really fun. Just about every one of our guys had a hit, and the middle of the order, in particular, was on base and driving in runs," Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

"They say hitting like this is contagious, and you could just tell the guys in the on-deck circle are just itching to get up there."

The Cougars pounced on the Purple Knights immediately.

Hughes and Clark Schmaling led off the game with back-to-back doubles. Senior shortstop Dan Blomgren followed with an RBI single to left field and then scored on Overley's first double into the right-field gap. After Tressin Kussmaul's RBI groundout, Craig led 4-0 after just 1/3 of an inning.

"What's really exciting right now is that we're coming out of the gates in the first inning of games," Herbst said. "That really helps a lot."

Craig has scored 10 first-inning runs this season.

"We had great plate discipline tonight, getting deep into counts and not just swinging at the first good pitch," Herbst said. "And that led to a lot of extra-base hits. We hit the ball really hard."

After a hitless second inning, the Cougars piled on with nine runs in the third. Kussmaul, Herbst and freshman Gavin Kilen each had run-scoring doubles.

Craig senior pitcher Mitchell Woelfle got more support than needed. He sat down the first nine batters he faced in order and wound up allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk, striking out eight over four innings.

"Mitchell was locked in from the start tonight," Herbst said. "And then we were able to get Tegan Christiansen his first outing on the mound, and he had a good, clean inning."

Craig finished with 17 hits. Hughes, Overley and Herbst had three apiece, and Blomgren and Schmaling each had two.

Herbst knows his team will see tougher opposing pitching as the season wears on, but he said he believes his players' early prowess at the plate is a byproduct of their offseason work.

"We've got a great core of kids that were ready to come in and play," he said. "It didn't take them a couple weeks to get going, and I think the amount of time they put in in the offseason is showing."

Craig squares off in a rematch with Beloit at 5 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Park.

CRAIG 17, BELOIT 2 (5)

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)--Hughes, cf, 5-2-3-2; Schmaling, c, 3-3-2-1; Blomgren, ss, 4-2-2-3; Overley, dh-1b, 3-3-3-2; Woelfle, p, 0-0-0-0; Kussmaul, lf, 3-2-1-2; Stried, lf, 1-0-1-1; Herbst, 1b, 3-1-3-2; Hageman, 2b, 1-0-0-0; Kilen, 3b, 3-2-1-1; Christiansen, rf, 2-1-1-1. Totals: 30-17-17-15.

Beloit (ab-r-h-rbi)--Ovist, ss, 2-1-0-0; Raisbeck, 2b, 2-1-1-0; Dixon, c, 2-0-0-0; Kiger, rf, 2-0-1-0; Hillenbeck, dh, 2-0-0-0; Roman, 1b, 0-0-0-0; Flanagan, 3b-p, 2-0-0-0; Locke, p-3b, 0-0-0-0; Klespis-Wick, p, 2-0-0-0; Woodruff, cn, 1-0-0-0; Kodl, ph, 1-0-0-0; Mechanic, lf, 1-0-0-0; Estrella, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 18-2-2-0.

Janesville Craig;409;31--17

Beloit Memorial;000;20--2

E--Craig 2, Beloit 2. LOB--Craig 7, Beloit 2. 2B--Hughes 2, Schmaling, Overley 2, Kussmaul, Herbst 2, Kilen. 3B--Blomgren. SF--Blomgren. SB--Herbst, Christiansen.

Craig;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Woelfle (W);4;2;2;0;1;8

Christiansen;1;0;0;0;0;1

Beloit

Locke;2 2/3;11;13;11;2;0

Klespis-Wick;1 2/3;4;4;4;4;3

Flanagan;2/3;1;0;0;0;0