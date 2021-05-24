Janesville Craig's baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak Monday.
Jake Hansen hit a three-run homer, and the Cougars took advantage of 15 walks in a 11-2 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park.
Craig (7-5, 6-4) led 7-0 in the fourth inning and added four insurance runs in the seventh, highlighted by Hansen's home run.
"It was a long game because of all the walks," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "It seems like we left guys on base about every inning.
"We did some good things, but we've still got things to work on. We walked eight batters tonight, and that's just too many."
Josh Udelhofen and Aiden Schenk each had two hits for Craig. Patrick Schork and Eric McLevige each had a triple for the Cougars.
Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker today. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Riverside Park.
CRAIG 11, BELOIT 2
Janesville Craig;320;200;4--11;9;0
Beloit Memorial;000;200;0--2;4;3
Schmitz, McLevige (6), Coulter (7); Carroll, Stuessy (3), Raisbeck (5), Nora (7)
Leading hitters--Udelhofen (C) 2x4, Schenk (C) 2x4. 2B--Udelhofen (C). 3B--Schork (C), McLevige (C). HR--Hansen (C).
SO--Schmitz 1, McLevige 2, Carroll 1, Raisbeck 1. BB--Schmitz 3, McLevige 5, Carroll 7, Stuessy 4, Raisbeck 5.