JANESVILLE
Like any successful program, rebuilding is not an option for Janesville Craig’s baseball team.
The Cougars simply reload.
Craig has won four of the last six Big Eight Conference championships and figures to be in contention once again this season.
Led by the return of all-Big Eight first-team picks Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk, the Cougars have seven starters returning from a team that went 16-9 last season and lost a WIAA Division 1 sectional title game to eventual state champion Sun Prairie.
“We were a fairly young team last season,” coach Vic Herbst said. “We have numerous players returning that gained valuable varsity innings.
“We’ve got a deep pitching staff that should allow us to compete on a daily basis. That should definitely be one of our team’s strengths.”
Schaffner returns at shortstop and will anchor a solid infield. The junior batted .377 with an on-base percentage of .517 last season. He had a team-high 24 stolen bases and scored 28 runs.
Schenk batted .343 last season with a slugging percentage of .522. On the mound, the left-hander picked up five victories with an ERA of 1.77. The junior will play first base when he’s not pitching.
Rounding out the infield will be junior Joseph Stried at second base and senior Carson Herbst at third, giving the Cougars the same starting infield as they had a year ago.
“As a team, we have good flexibility and depth, position-wise,” Herbst said. “We’ve got a number of kids that I could pencil in anywhere on the field.”
Dylan Snyder, a junior, and sophomore Charlie Class are two of those utility players Herbst is high on. Senior Brent Klukas could see time at first base when Schenk pitches.
Senior Jack Ryan, Schenk and senior Patrick Schork figure to be the top three starting pitchers in the rotation. Ryan and Schork are right-handers and Schenk is a left-hander. Other pitching candidates are Klukas, juniors Denver Hughes and Devin Gudenschwager, and Snyder.
Connor Dillon, a junior, takes over the catching duties vacated by all-Big Eight second-team pick Josh Udelhofen.
Schork and junior Jack Adams both were full-time starters in the outfield last season, and Ryan also saw extensive time there. Hughes, Gudenschwager, Klukas and senior Nate Tamborini are also in the outfield mix.
“The outfield positions will change from game to game because many of them are pitchers,” Herbst said.
Craig is scheduled to open the season Thursday with a nonconference game against Lake Geneva Badger at Riverside Park.
JANESVILLE CRAIG
2022 BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Note: Home games at Riverside Park
(All games 5 p.m. unless noted)
March: 31—Lake Geneva Badger.
April: 2—Milton 11 a.m.; 5—Madison Memorial; 7—At Madison Memorial; 12—Madison West; 14—At Madison West; 16—At Verona 11 a.m.; 19—At Sun Prairie; 21—Sun Prairie; 26—Janesville Parker; 28—At Janesville Parker.
May: 4—At Middleton; 5—Middleton’ 7—Verona 11 a.m.; 10—Madison La Follette; 12—At Madison La Follette 5 p.m.; 16—Oconomowoc; 17—Madison East; 19—At Madison East; 21—Beaver Dam Triangular (Oregon) 12:30 p.m.; Beaver Dam Triangular (Beaver Dam) 3 p.m.; 24—At Beloit Memorial; 26—Beloit Memorial.