Janesville Craig’s baseball team ran wild on Madison La Follette on Wednesday.

The Cougars stole 12 bases, including four from Eric Hughes, en route to a 10-4 Big Eight Conference win at Warner Park.

Hughes scored three runs, while Dan Blomgren, Micah Overley and Tressin Kussmaul drove in two runs each. Overley picked up the win with six solid innings as fifth-ranked Craig improved to 8-0 in the Big Eight and 10-1 overall.

“We ran the bases very well tonight and took advantage of the opportunities they gave us,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

“And Micah was in control. He didn’t walk a batter, and only one of the three runs he gave up were earned. He did a nice job.”

Craig took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the third. The first two runs scored on wild pitches before Kussmaul and Ryan Herbst delivered back-to-back RBI singles.

The Cougars pushed the lead to 6-0 in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and a hit-by-pitch before breaking the game open with three in the fifth. Overley’s two-run single made it 9-0.

Craig hosts La Follette today at Riverside Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

CRAIG 10, LA FOLLETTE 4

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hughes cf 3-3-1-0; Schmaling c 3-2-1-0; Blomgren ss 3-0-0-2; Overley p 5-0-1-2; Kussmaul lf 3-1-1-2; Herbst dh 4-0-1-1; Clark 1b 0-0-0-0; Kilen 3b 4-1-1-0; Hesseling 2b 2-2-2-0; Christiansen rf 3-1-1-1; Hageman p 0-0-0-0. Totals: 30-10-9-8

La Follette (ab-r-h-rbi)—Coyle ss 3-0-1-0; Probst 1b 3-0-0-0; Rajkovich cf 3-0-0-0; Endicott 3b 3-0-1-0; L. Vitale dh 3-0-1-0; S. Vitale c 0-0-0-0; Zukowski rf 3-2-2-0; Roth lf 3-1-1-0; Nix 2b 3-1-2-2; Beecher p 2-0-0-0; Borcherding p 1-0-1-2. Totals: 27-4-9-4

Janesville Craig 004 231 0—10

Madison La Follette 000 030 1—4

E—Craig 1, La Follette 2. LOB—Craig 6, La Follette 2. SF—Christiansen. SB—Hughes 4, Hesseling 3, Kussmaul 2, Blomgren, Christiansen, Schmaling. 2B—Zukowski

Craig IP H R ER BB SO

Overley (W) 6 7 3 1 0 5

Hageman 1 2 1 1 0 0

La Follette

Beecher (L) 4 4 4 2 2

Borcherding 1 1 2 2 3 0

Zukowski 1 1 3 3 3 2

Coyle 2 2 1 1 0 0

