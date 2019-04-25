JANESVILLE

Janesvile Craig's baseball team beat the rain and Madison La Follette on Thursday.

The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good en route to an 8-1 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park. The game was called because of rain with Craig batting and one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Fifth-ranked Craig improved to 11-1 overall and remained unbeaten at 9-0 in the conference.

Mitchell Woelfle picked up the win, allowing one run and five hits in five innings. The right-hander and Air Force Academy recruit struck out 5 and walked one.

Craig, despite beating La Follette (3-7, 2-7) handily on Wednesday, started slow Thursday. The Cougars trailed 1-0 in the fourth and had only one hit off starter Ben Probst through four innings.

"Probst is probably their top pitcher and better than what we saw yesterday, so it took us awhile to get going offensively," Craig coach Victor Herbst said. "Fortunately, Mitchell was good again today and kept us right there.

"Once we got a couple guys on, we did a nice job of running the bases again and playing a little small ball."

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Craig scored twice to take the lead. Ryan Herbst walked and was replaced by pinch runner Colin Hageman, who stole second base. Gavin Kilen sacrificed Hageman to third, and he slid home with the tying run on Tegan Christiansen's safety squeeze bunt. Christiansen reached on the play, stole second and third and scored the go-ahead run on Connor Clark's safety squeeze bunt.

With rain coming down in the fourth inning, all Herbst wanted to do was get the lead, knowing his team needed only three more outs for it to be considered a complete game.

"Christiansen's run was huge, because we didn't want to be tied with the rain coming," Herbst said. "And once we got the lead and Mitchell got through the fifth, we finally got things going at the plate."

As the rain fell harder, Craig poured it on with six runs in the fifth. Jacob Hesseling had a two-run single to cap the six-run rally before the game was stopped.

Six different players had at least one RBI for Craig, including two each from Hesseling and Clark.

Craig's nonconference game with Beaver Dam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The Cougars are scheduled to play at Mukwonago on Monday in a nonconference game.

CRAIG 8, LA FOLLETTE 1 (5)

La Follette (ab-r-h-rbi)--Coyle ss 3-0-1-0; Zukowski rf 3-0-0-0; Rajkovich cf 1-1-0-0; Endicott 3b 2-0-1-0; Probst p-1b 2-0-2-1; Corcoran cr 0-0-0-0; Borcherding dh 2-0-0-0; Roth lf 2-0-0-0; Nix 2b 2-0-1-0; Beecher 1b 0-0-0-0; S. Vitale c 0-0-0-0; L. Vitale p 0-0-0-0. Totals: 17-1-5-1

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)--Blomgren ss 2-1-0-0; Schmaling c 1-1-0-0; Overley 1b 2-0-1-1; Hughes cf 3-1-0-1; Herbst dh 1-1-1-1; Hageman pr 0-1-0-0; Kilen 3b 2-1-1-0; Christiansen rf 2-2-1-1; Clark lf 2-0-0-2; Hesseling 2b 3-0-1-2; Woelfle p 0-0-0-0. Totals: 18-8-5-8

Madison La Follette;000;10--1

Janesville Craig;000;26--8

E--La Follette 2, Craig 1. LOB--La Follette 4, Craig 6. SAC--Kilen, Beecher 2. SB--Schmaling 2, Christiansen 2, Blomgren, Hageman. 2B--Probst

La Follette;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Probst (L);41;2;2;4;1

L. Vitale;1/3;4;6;4;2;0

Craig;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Woelfle (W);5;5;1;1;1;5