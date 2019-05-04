Janesville Craig's baseball team continues to get the job done.

For the second straight day, the Cougars did not necessarily put up dazzling numbers, but they kept the pressure on Verona and maintained their unbeaten Big Eight Conference record.

Craig scored four runs in the first three innings and won 6-2 at Verona, improving to 13-1 overall and 11-0 in league play.

"There's nothing that's going to really wow you in the box score today, but we did a good job executing, getting on base and keeping the pressure on," Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

Craig put up two runs in the top of the first inning. Dan Blomgren drew a leadoff walk, stole second and went to third on an error and scored on Tressin Kussmaul's grounder. And Ryan Herbst later singled with two outs to bring in Eric Hughes.

The Cougars scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and on an error in the third.

"We did a good job all day of moving runners," Herbst said.

After Verona cut its deficit to 4-2, the Cougars got insurance in the seventh. Hughes, who went 3-for-4, singled and scored, and Craig took advantage of a dropped fly ball.

Mitchell Woelfle started and pitched five innings, striking out seven and walking none while allowing five hits and two runs (one earned). Colin Hageman got a save for throwing two scoreless innings of relief.

"Great job by Colin coming in in relief," Herbst said. "Those two only had one walk all day."

Craig plays at Middleton on Tuesday and will host Madison East in a makeup game Wednesday.

CRAIG 6, VERONA 2

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)--Blomgren, ss, 1-1-0-0; Schmaling, c, 3-0-0-0; Kussmaul, lf, 3-1-0-1; Hughes, cf, 4-2-3-0; Herbst, dh, 1-0-1-1; Woelfle, p, 0-0-0-0; Hageman, p, 0-0-0-0; Kilen, 3b, 3-1-1-1; Christiansen, rf, 4-0-2-1; Clark, 1b, 4-1-2-0; Hesseling, 2b, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 27-6-10-4.

Verona (ab-r-h-rbi)--Brazeau 3-0-1-0; Rae 3-0-1-1; Taylor 3-0-2-0; Pederson 3-0-0-0; West 1-0-0-0; Grossnickle 2-0-0-0; Kleinsek 2-0-0-0; Hoppe 2-0-0-0; Fischer 2-1-1-0; McWilliams 2-1-1-0; DuCharme 0-0-0-0; Ferguson 0-0-0-0. Totals: 23-2-6-1.

Janesville Craig;211;000;2--6

Verona;001;010;0--2

E--Craig 1, Verona 3. LOB--Craig 9, Verona 4. 3B--Taylor. SAC--Herbst 2. SB--Blomgren, Kilen, Clark, McWilliams, DuCharme, Fink.

Craig;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Mitchell Woelfle (W);5;5;2;1;0;7

Colin Hageman (S);2;2;0;0;1;1

Verona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

West;3;6;4;3;2;2

Grossnickle;4;4;2;2;3;0