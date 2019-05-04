01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig's baseball team continues to get the job done.

For the second straight day, the Cougars did not necessarily put up dazzling numbers, but they kept the pressure on Verona and maintained their unbeaten Big Eight Conference record.

Craig scored four runs in the first three innings and won 6-2 at Verona, improving to 13-1 overall and 11-0 in league play.

"There's nothing that's going to really wow you in the box score today, but we did a good job executing, getting on base and keeping the pressure on," Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

Craig put up two runs in the top of the first inning. Dan Blomgren drew a leadoff walk, stole second and went to third on an error and scored on Tressin Kussmaul's grounder. And Ryan Herbst later singled with two outs to bring in Eric Hughes.

The Cougars scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and on an error in the third.

"We did a good job all day of moving runners," Herbst said.

After Verona cut its deficit to 4-2, the Cougars got insurance in the seventh. Hughes, who went 3-for-4, singled and scored, and Craig took advantage of a dropped fly ball.

Mitchell Woelfle started and pitched five innings, striking out seven and walking none while allowing five hits and two runs (one earned). Colin Hageman got a save for throwing two scoreless innings of relief.

"Great job by Colin coming in in relief," Herbst said. "Those two only had one walk all day."

Craig plays at Middleton on Tuesday and will host Madison East in a makeup game Wednesday.

CRAIG 6, VERONA 2

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)--Blomgren, ss, 1-1-0-0; Schmaling, c, 3-0-0-0; Kussmaul, lf, 3-1-0-1; Hughes, cf, 4-2-3-0; Herbst, dh, 1-0-1-1; Woelfle, p, 0-0-0-0; Hageman, p, 0-0-0-0; Kilen, 3b, 3-1-1-1; Christiansen, rf, 4-0-2-1; Clark, 1b, 4-1-2-0; Hesseling, 2b, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 27-6-10-4.

Verona (ab-r-h-rbi)--Brazeau 3-0-1-0; Rae 3-0-1-1; Taylor 3-0-2-0; Pederson 3-0-0-0; West 1-0-0-0; Grossnickle 2-0-0-0; Kleinsek 2-0-0-0; Hoppe 2-0-0-0; Fischer 2-1-1-0; McWilliams 2-1-1-0; DuCharme 0-0-0-0; Ferguson 0-0-0-0. Totals: 23-2-6-1.

Janesville Craig;211;000;2--6

Verona;001;010;0--2

E--Craig 1, Verona 3. LOB--Craig 9, Verona 4. 3B--Taylor. SAC--Herbst 2. SB--Blomgren, Kilen, Clark, McWilliams, DuCharme, Fink.

Craig;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Mitchell Woelfle (W);5;5;2;1;0;7

Colin Hageman (S);2;2;0;0;1;1

Verona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

West;3;6;4;3;2;2

Grossnickle;4;4;2;2;3;0

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.