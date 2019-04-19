The Janesville Craig High baseball team just keeps rolling along.

Mitchell Woelfle threw a complete-game, catcher Clark Schmaling threw out two base stealers, and Tressin Kussmaul drove in two runs as the Cougars won at Sun Prairie 6-2 on Friday.

The victory puts the Cougars at 7-0 in the Big Eight Conference and 9-0 overall.

“It was a nice win coming on the road,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

Craig jumped on the Cardinals early with a run in the first inning and two in the second.

Schmaling walked and Dan Blomgren drove him home with a double. Jacob Hessling’s RBI groundout scored Ryan Herbst in the second, and Eric Hughes’ RBI double gave Woefle a 3-0 lead to work.

Woefle did allow a pair of runs—only one was earned—in the fourth, but that was it for the Cardinals.

“Mitchell was outstanding,” Herbst said. “It was windy, and he kept the ball down.”

Up 3-2, the Cougars put the game away with a three-run sixth.

Schmaling singled with one out to put runners on first and second. Blomgren walked to load the bases, and Micah Overley drove in a run with a groundout. Kussmaul then sealed the win with a two-run single.

“That was big,” Herbst said. “Having a four-run lead going into the seventh instead of a run.”

Besides scoring two runs, Schmaling also threw out two attempted base stealers in the first two innings.

“That really slowed them down,” Herbst said.

The Cougars will play a nonconference game at Burlington at 11 a.m. today. The Demons are 6-1 this season and have made it to the Division 1 state tournament the past three seasons, including beating Craig in the state quarterfinals three years ago.

CRAIG 6, SUN PRAIRIE 2

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hughes, cf, 5-1-2-1; Schmaling, c, 3-2-1-0; Blomgren, ss, 2-1-1-1; Overley, 1b, 4-0-1-1; Kussmaul, lf, 4-0-1-2; Herbst, dh, 2-1-0-0; Woefle, p, 0-0-0-0; Kilen, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Hessling, 2b, 3-0-0-1; Christiansen, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 30-6-7-6.

Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi)—Shepard, 2b, 3-0-2-0; Urban, lf, 4-0-0-0; Bartel, rf, 4-0-2-0; Caron, dh, 4-0-0-0; Jekins, p, 0-0-0-0; O’Brien, c, 0-0-0-0; Wendler, p, 0-0-0-0; Moreno, 3b, 3-1-2-0; DePrey, c, 3-1-1-1; Halbleib, 1b, 2-0-1-0; Knorr, ss, 1-0-1-1; Powley, cf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 27-2-9-2.

Craig 120 003 0—6

Sun Prairie 000 200 0—2

E—Craig 2, Sun Prairie 2. LOB—Craig 8, Sun Prairie 7. 2B—Blomgren, Kilen, DePrey. 3B—Bartel. SB—Kussmaul. Sac—Halbleib. SF—Knorr.

Craig IP H R ER BB SO

Woelfle (W) 7 9 2 1 1 3

Sun Prairie IP H R ER BB SO

Jekins (L) 2 4 3 3 3 1

DePrey 4 3 3 3 3 4

Wendler 1 0 0 0 0 0