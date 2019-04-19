01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

The Janesville Craig High baseball team just keeps rolling along.

Mitchell Woelfle threw a complete-game, catcher Clark Schmaling threw out two base stealers, and Tressin Kussmaul drove in two runs as the Cougars won at Sun Prairie 6-2 on Friday.

The victory puts the Cougars at 7-0 in the Big Eight Conference and 9-0 overall.

“It was a nice win coming on the road,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said.

Craig jumped on the Cardinals early with a run in the first inning and two in the second.

Schmaling walked and Dan Blomgren drove him home with a double. Jacob Hessling’s RBI groundout scored Ryan Herbst in the second, and Eric Hughes’ RBI double gave Woefle a 3-0 lead to work.

Woefle did allow a pair of runs—only one was earned—in the fourth, but that was it for the Cardinals.

“Mitchell was outstanding,” Herbst said. “It was windy, and he kept the ball down.”

Up 3-2, the Cougars put the game away with a three-run sixth.

Schmaling singled with one out to put runners on first and second. Blomgren walked to load the bases, and Micah Overley drove in a run with a groundout. Kussmaul then sealed the win with a two-run single.

“That was big,” Herbst said. “Having a four-run lead going into the seventh instead of a run.”

Besides scoring two runs, Schmaling also threw out two attempted base stealers in the first two innings.

“That really slowed them down,” Herbst said.

The Cougars will play a nonconference game at Burlington at 11 a.m. today. The Demons are 6-1 this season and have made it to the Division 1 state tournament the past three seasons, including beating Craig in the state quarterfinals three years ago.

CRAIG 6, SUN PRAIRIE 2

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hughes, cf, 5-1-2-1; Schmaling, c, 3-2-1-0; Blomgren, ss, 2-1-1-1; Overley, 1b, 4-0-1-1; Kussmaul, lf, 4-0-1-2; Herbst, dh, 2-1-0-0; Woefle, p, 0-0-0-0; Kilen, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Hessling, 2b, 3-0-0-1; Christiansen, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 30-6-7-6.

Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi)—Shepard, 2b, 3-0-2-0; Urban, lf, 4-0-0-0; Bartel, rf, 4-0-2-0; Caron, dh, 4-0-0-0; Jekins, p, 0-0-0-0; O’Brien, c, 0-0-0-0; Wendler, p, 0-0-0-0; Moreno, 3b, 3-1-2-0; DePrey, c, 3-1-1-1; Halbleib, 1b, 2-0-1-0; Knorr, ss, 1-0-1-1; Powley, cf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 27-2-9-2.

Craig 120 003 0—6

Sun Prairie 000 200 0—2

E—Craig 2, Sun Prairie 2. LOB—Craig 8, Sun Prairie 7. 2B—Blomgren, Kilen, DePrey. 3B—Bartel. SB—Kussmaul. Sac—Halbleib. SF—Knorr.

Craig IP H R ER BB SO

Woelfle (W) 7 9 2 1 1 3

Sun Prairie IP H R ER BB SO

Jekins (L) 2 4 3 3 3 1

DePrey 4 3 3 3 3 4

Wendler 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.