JANESVILLE

The early-season scoring binge continued Janesville Craig’s baseball team Friday.

The Cougars scored 10 or more runs for the fourth straight game in a 10-0 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial at Riverside Park. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Craig (4-0, 2-0 Big Eight) led 1-0 in the fifth before scoring seven runs to break the game open. Micah Overley picked up the win with five-plus solid innings as Craig swept the season series from Beloit.

The Cougars have scored 54 runs in their first four games.

“Not every night are you going to get all three aspects of the game going, but tonight, we did that,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said. “We played great defense, our pitching was dynamite, and even though it took a little bit, we also swung the bats pretty well.

“And when we get production up and down our lineup like we did tonight, we’re going to be able to put a lot of pressure on our opponents.”

Craig took a 1-0 lead in the third on Clark Schmaling’s triple before taking control in the fifth. Craig sent 13 batters to the plate in scoring seven runs. Freshman Gavin Kilen, who had three of Craig’s 13 hits, drove in two runs with a single up the middle and Colin Hageman drove in another with a perfectly executed hit-and-run.

Seven of Craig’s nine hitters drove in at least one run, with Kilen, Tegan Christiansen and Jacob Hesseling driving in two each.

Leading 8-0 in the sixth, Craig scored twice to end the game.

Connor Clark, Kilen and Sam Stried all singled to start the inning, and after Hesseling was hit by a pitch to make it 9-0, Christiansen walked with the bases loaded to end the game.

Overley was in control from the start. The senior right-hander allowed only two hits and struck out five.

“Obviously for me, it’s way easier pitching when you know you have an offense behind you that’s going to score some runs,” Overley said. “And knowing you’re going to get that run support helps me relax.

“I felt pretty good warming up, and although I would’ve like to have gone the distance, I was happy with the way I threw today.”

Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker in a home-and-home series next week at Riverside. Tuesday’s game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved to 5 p.m.

CRAIG 10, BELOIT 0 (6)

Beloit (ab-r-h-rbi)—Ovist ss 3-0-0-0; Locke 3b 2-0-1-0; Raisbeck rf 2-0-0-0; Dixon c 2-0-0-0; Hallenbeck p-2b 2-0-0-0; Weck cr 0-0-0-0; Woodruff cf-p 2-0-1-0; Flanagan 2b 2-0-0-0; Roman 1b 2-0-0-0; Carroll lf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 18-0-2-0

Craig (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hughes cf-p 4-2-2-0; Schmaling c 4-1-2-1; Overley p-3b 1-1-0-1; Herbst 1b 4-1-1-1; Clark lf-rf 4-2-2-0; Kilen ss 4-2-3-2; Hageman 3b 2-1-1-1; Stried lf 1-0-1-0; Hesseling 2b 3-0-0-2; Christiansen rf-cf 3-0-1-2. Totals: 30-10-13-10

Beloit Memorial 000 000—0

Janesville Craig 001 072—10

E—Beloit 2. LOB—Beloit 5, Craig 7. SB—Hughes, Hageman. 3B—Schmaling

Beloit IP H R ER BB SO

Hallenbeck (L) 4 7 6 5 3 4

Woodruff 1 4 6 4 3 2 0

Craig IP H R ER BB SO

Overley (W) 52/3 2 0 0 4 5

Hughes 1/3 0 0 0 1 1