JANESVILLE

Kerry Michaels knew what he was walking into when he took over as head coach of Janesville Parker’s baseball program.

The vast majority of the Vikings players who helped lead the team to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final game last year have graduated and moved on.

With two of the lone returners out for the early portion of the season, when Parker takes the field for the first time—likely Monday—it will do so with just 11 returning at-bats on the active roster.

“The guys are working hard, but we’re going to just have to take it one pitch at a time,” said Michaels, whose team has a game scheduled for Saturday, when weather looks dicey. “The game is going to be fast for the first two or three weeks. It’ll be getting the guys who don’t have varsity experience up to speed.

“I think we’ve got enough athleticism and baseball sense to get better ... but we’re just going to have to be patient and figure things out.”

If Saturday’s game against Parkview is a no-go, the Vikings are set to host DC Everest on Monday.

Junior lefty Jared Emerson will be the top returner at that time. Senior catcher Dalton Madsen will miss the first eight games, and junior infielder Carter Schneider will miss at least the early part of the season with a foot injury.

“Carter and Dalton were in the lineup all or much of last year, so I’ve got two guys that at some point hopefully are back,” Michaels said. “But otherwise just 11 at-bats of varsity experience.

“But, it’s a great opportunity for these guys to compete for spots.”

The same can be said on the pitcher’s mound, where the Vikings will be searching for stable arms.

Senior Hunter Dilley, Emerson, Schneider, senior Cavanaugh Mair and sophomores John Simons, Dylan King and Sam O’Leary may all be looked at for innings. Ty Smith and Matt Nelson will likely start the season on junior varsity but may be called up to fill some innings, as well.

“They’ll just need to get out there and face some varsity competition,” Michaels said.

Madsen will be the starting catcher when he returns. Freshman Brent Klukas and junior Bryce Heerey will be leaned on behind the plate until then.

Emerson and Mair will play first base, with junior Cody Rhyner at second. Senior Payton Meyer is slated to start at shortstop, with Simons at third. Schneider will take over at shortstop upon his return. Dilley and King are also both able to play multiple infield positions.

“Time will tell, but they (the infielders) are doing a lot of drills and a lot of fundamental work,” Michaels said. “If we can get Schneider back, that would really stabilize our infield.”

Junior Cullen Peterson, sophomore Kobe Madsen, Mair, Meyer and O’Leary will man the Vikings’ outfield.

Having a slew of newcomers presents a tough task, particularly in the rugged Big Eight Conference. But Michaels will preach patience with his young Vikings with the hopes they’ll be playing their best late in the regular season and at tournament time.

“We’ll just need to try to get better every at-bat,” Michaels said. “Just get everyone up to speed as fast as possible.”