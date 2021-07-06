Milton High catcher Alec Campbell and Edgerton High catcher Peyton Lee each earned second team All-South Central District baseball honors as selected by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Campbell earlier had been named the Badger South Conference player of the year.
The Red Hawks junior hit .491 with a .842 slugging percentage. He had five home runs and 32 RBI. Defensively, he threw out six base runners and picked off four.
Lee, also a junior, earned first-team All-Rock Valley honors. He hit .473 this season.
Two other Milton High players earned honorable mention from the WBCA.
Senior Ian Lilla hit .410, and senior pitcher Evan Jackson went 7-2.
Beloit Turner High sophomore Connor Hughes, who hit .395, also earned honorable mention.
In addition to earning honorable mention for his play on the field, Milton’s Jackson also earned Academic All-District honors. He was joined on that list by Turner junior Cal Ries.
Sun Prairie High catcher Josh Caron, a senior who hit .438 and drove in 49 runs for the WIAA Division 1 state champs, was the South Central District Player of the Year.