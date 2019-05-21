Carter Schneider, apparently, wasn’t affected much by the chilly wind that whipped across the area Tuesday.

The Parker junior piled up 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits as the Vikings topped host Beloit Memorial 3-1 in a Big Eight Conference baseball game.

Schneider went the distance on the mound as Parker (10-13) improved to 7-10 in conference play. The Vikings will host the Purple Knights on Thursday to close the regular season.

“He was full on almost every hitter in the first two or three innings,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “Once he settled in, his 2-seamer, with the way the wind was blowing, was pretty nasty.

“The conditions were really rugged. The wind felt like it was 50 mph constant.”

Peyton Meyer went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and a pair of runs scored, while Kobe Madson had a hit, scored and stole two bases.

All three of Parker’s runs were scored via passed balls. The Vikings plated two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead and added a run in the fifth.

“We ran the bases well and cleaned up a few mistakes we made yesterday,” Michaels said.

WIAA playoff brackets were released Tuesday evening. The Vikings were seeded ninth in the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional and will travel to No. 8 Mukwonago for a regional semifinal next Tuesday.

PARKER 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)—Meyer, ss, 3-2-2-0; Schneider, p, 2-0-0-0; D. Madson, c, 3-0-1-0; Peterson, cf, 3-0-0-0; Klukas, cf, 1-0-1-0; Emerson, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Mair, dh, 3-0-0-0; King, 2b, 3-0-0-0; O’Leary, lf, 2-0-0-0; K. Madson, rf, 3-1-1-0. Totals: 29-3-5-0.

Beloit (ab-r-h-rbi)—Raisbeck, rf, 2-1-1-0; Flanagan, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Quist, p, 3-0-1-1; Kiger, lf, 3-0-0-0; Woodruff, cf, 3-0-0-0; Dixon, ss/p, 3-0-0-0; Mechanic, c, 2-0-0-0; Locke, 3b, 1-0-0-0; Roman, 1b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 21-1-2-1.

Parker 002 010 0—3 5 1

Beloit 100 000 0—1 2 3

LOB—Parker 6, Beloit 2. Sac—Schneider 2. SB—Meyer 4, Madson 2, O’Leary 1, K. Madson 1.

Parker IP H R ER BB SO

Schneider (W) 7 2 1 1 1 10

Beloit IP H R ER BB SO

Quist (L) 5 4 3 3 2 0

Dixon 2 0 0 0 0 1