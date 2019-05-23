Grand Chute is the grand prize for high school baseball teams in Wisconsin.

That’s the site of the WIAA state tournament, which this year runs June 11, 12 and 13.

The postseason begins today in Division 2 and Division 3 for a number of area teams.

Top-ranked Janesville Craig won’t open Division 1 tournament play until a week from today. The Cougars are looking for their fourth state tournament berth in the last five years, including 2015’s state championship.

“We’re in a pretty good place right now,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said. “We’ve played solid baseball the last couple of weeks against some pretty good competition.

“The biggest thing for us is our consistency. Our defense and pitching has been solid all season. We’ve just got to continue to do the little things right.”

Craig is the top seed in the Oconomowoc Sectional, with the host Raccoons the second seed, Sussex Hamilton the three seed and Milton the four seed. Seven of the 12 teams in the sectional are from the Classic Eight Conference.

“That’s the mystery in all of this,” Herbst said of the sectional. “There are a number of teams that we’ve not seen nor played against, but that’s also something that I feel will work in our favor, too.

“I have had a chance to scout a couple of the teams from that conference, and there are some quality teams, but if we keep doing what we’ve been doing all season, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Janesville Parker is the No. 9 seed in the sectional and plays at eighth-seeded Mukwonago in a regional semifinal game Tuesday. The winner plays top-seeded Craig at Riverside Park in the regional final game Thursday.

Despite what most considered the start of a rebuilding project at Parker, first-year coach Kerry Michaels and the Vikings have exceeded expectations. Parker has 10 wins on the season, including seven in the Big Eight Conference.

Fourth-seeded Milton has a first-round bye and hosts the winner of today’s Beloit Memorial vs. Hartland Arrowhead game Tuesday.

A number of area teams will play in the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, with six teams starting play today.

Sixth-ranked Beloit Turner is the top seed in the bottom half of the Baraboo Sectional and awaits the winner of today’s Delavan-Darien at Edgerton game. The Trojans were unbeaten on the season and ranked No. 1 until losing to Catholic Memorial in a nonconference game last Saturday.

Evansville is the No. 3 seed in the Baraboo Sectional and opens tournament play today at home against sixth-seeded Monroe.

Orfordville Parkview is a No. 2 seed and Brodhead/Juda a No. 3 seed in the bottom half of the Division 3 Brodhead Sectional. Belleville and Markesan are the two No. 1 seeds.

Parkview hosts seventh-seeded Clinton today, while Brodhead/Juda hosts sixth-seeded New Glarus.

A couple of area teams have their eyes on the grand prize and have the talent to earn a state berth to Grand Chute, but when all is said and done, I have to believe the Craig Cougars are the only ones that will.

John Barry is a sports writer for The Gazette. Email him at jbarry@gazettextra.com.