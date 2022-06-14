Milton's Jack Campion delivers a pitch during a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game against Hartland Arrowhead on Tuesday. Campion threw six innings and hit a two-run home run—the first of his career—in the game against Arrowhead.
Milton's Jordan Bundy claps toward his teammates in the Red Hawks dugout after reaching base on a walk during Tuesday's quarterfinal game against Hartland Arrowhead at the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament.
Fist bumps were plentiful in the Milton dugout in the second and third innings of Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game. The Red Hawks scored six of their runs in those two innings in their 8-5 win over Hartland Arrowhead on Tuesday.
Jack Campion figured the best way to cap off an incredible prep athletic career was with another sparkling performance, this time on the biggest stage of his life.
The Milton right-hander threw six-plus solid innings and hit a pivotal two-run homer to lead the Red Hawks to an 8-5 win over Hartland Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.
Sixth-seeded Milton was scheduled to play seventh-seeded Greendale in a state semifinal game later tonight.
Milton jumped on Kansas State University recruit Mason Buss for three runs in the second and three more in the third to open up a 6-0 lead.
Campion threw strikes and breezed threw the first three innings. The Southern Indiana University basketball recruit gave up three runs in the fourth, including a two-run homer, but responded with the first home run of his career—a two-run blast in the top of the fifth that pushed the lead back to five at 8-3.
“The home run was a big energy boost, but I’m more proud of my pitching performance,” Campion said. “I was glad I could get into the seventh and not waste any of our other pitching.
“And our small ball worked really well all game. Everybody picked everybody else up. We got contributions up and down the lineup.”