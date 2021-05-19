EDGERTON
Tyler Butina was a one-man wrecking crew for Jefferson High's baseball team Wednesday.
The right-hander threw a complete-game two-hitter and drove in six runs to lead the Eagles to an 8-2 win over Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Jefferson improved to 10-0 in conference play and remained tied for the top spot along with Beloit Turner.
Edgerton suffered its third loss of the Rock Valley season to fall to 7-3.
Butina stymied Edgerton's hitters throughout, with his only real mistake being a two-run home run he allowed to Drew Hanson in the bottom of the seventh.
At the plate, he was 3-for-4 including a three-run homer that made it 8-0 in the sixth inning.
"You tip your hat to him," Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said of Butina. "It was his night.
"And this was the best team we've seen all season. We had opportunities but were right at somebody, and they got all the bleeders."
Jefferson took advantage of two walks and two wild pitches to make it 2-0 in the third and made it 4-0 in the fifth on a Butina double and an RBI single from Carson Fairfield.
Drew Hanson was an emergency starter for Edgerton and threw well. The senior left-hander struck out four but hurt himself with three walks and three wild pitches.
"You can't give free outs and free bases to a team that's that good," Gregory said. "We had a chance to get out of that sixth inning with no runs scored, but two errors kept the inning alive, and then the kid (Butina) hits the home run."
Butina allowed Hanson's home run and a double to Brayden Simmons but nothing else. He struck out four and walked two. He retired the Crimson Tide in order in four of seven innings and allowed only one runner in scoring position.
Edgerton won't have much time to lament the loss, as the two teams play again today at Jefferson.
"Forget about this one and move onto the next game," Gregory said. "We've just got to shore things up in a couple of areas."
JEFFERSON 8, EDGERTON 2
Jefferson;002;024;0--8;9;1
Edgerton;000;000;2--2;2;3
Butina and Pinnow; Hanson, Clark (5), DeVoll (7)
Leading hitters--Butina (J) 3x4, Miller (J) 2x4. 2B--Butina (J), I. Hoffman (J), Simmons (E). HR--Butina (J), Hanson (E)
SO--Butina 4, Hanson 4, DuVoll 1. BB--Butina 2, Hanson 3, Clark 1