Janesville Craig's sizzling start to the high school baseball season screeched to a halt Saturday.

The visiting Cougars, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1, mustered just three hits in a 7-1 loss to No. 9 Burlington in a nonconference game.

"I thought we played sluggish and didn't come to the park ready to play," Craig coach Victor Herbst said. "You can't just show up and expect to win.

"We just didn't have the energy we had been playing with."

The Cougars (9-1) appeared to be on the right track when they scored a run in the first inning for the eighth time in 10 games this season. Dan Blomgren belted a two-out double and scored on Micah Overley's single.

But Craig got just one more hit the rest of the game, a leadoff single by Blomgren in the sixth that went unrewarded.

Trent Turzenski's two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth gave the Demons the lead. They scored four runs in the fifth to blow the game open.

Craig, playing its fourth game in six days, used four pitchers who allowed six walks and 10 hits.

"We've been really good about not walking guys, and we had six today," Herbst said. "We threw guys that haven't logged a ton of innings up to this point, but we gave up too many free baserunners."

Craig plays a home-and-home series against Madison La Follette this week, beginning on the road Tuesday.

BURLINGTON 7, CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig;100;000;0--1;3;0

Burlington;000;340;x--7;10;0

Hughes, Christiansen (4), Kilen (5), Hageman (6) and Schmaling; Taxinger, Dietz (4), Rozell (5), Krause (7)

Leading hitters--Blomgren (C) 2x3, Truzenski (B) 2x4, Dietz (B) 2x3, Duesing (B) 2x2. 2B--Blomgren. HR--Turzenski.

SO--Hughes 2, Christiansen 1, Kilen 1, Hageman 1, Traxinger 4, Rozell 1, Krause 1. BB--Hughes 3, Kilen 3, Traxinger 2, Dietz 2.