JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker's baseball team came into Tuesday searching for some offense.

Aiden Burgess never allowed the Vikings to find any.

Burgess tossed a complete-game four-hitter, striking out nine and walking none to lead Madison West to a 9-0 Big Eight Conference victory at Riverside Park.

The Vikings were shut out for the second straight game in falling to 8-10 overall and 5-8 in league play. The Regents remained within striking distance of league-leading Janesville Craig by improving to 10-5 and 9-2.

"It's been all year long, actually," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said of the Vikings' offensive woes. "Today, we couldn't solve their lefty. He kept the ball down and mixed it up really good."

Parker is now averaging four runs per game and has been shut out six times. The Vikings' scoreless streak currently stands at 18 innings.

Twice Burgess worked out of jams with two runners on and just one out, but his outing was relatively stress-free--including facing just four batters in four of seven innings.

"We've had very few games where we've come up with clutch hits," Michaels said. "That's an inexperience thing, but we've got to turn it around soon.

"Confidence has a lot to do with hitting, and we've just got to get some guys going."

The Regents eventually got their hit parade rolling. After running themselves out of two innings and hitting into a double play, they led just 1-0 after four frames but broke the game open by scoring four times in the fifth. Drake Baldwin, a Missouri State commit, provided a lift with a pinch-hit two-run triple.

That was one of three triples in the game for West, and one of two that came on a pinch-hit appearance. Henry Pitsch came off the bench for an RBI triple and later scored as part of a three-run seventh inning.

"We left the ball up too much," Michaels said. "We left it at the mid-thigh, and they're a good hitting team. If you make mistakes up there, you're going to get hurt."

Peyton Meyer had two hits for Parker, which gets a rematch with West on the road Thursday.

WEST 9, PARKER 0

West (ab-r-h-rbi)--Grosse, rf, 5-1-1-1; Robbins, 2b, 4-0-2-0; Treichel, 3b, 3-1-1-1; Hanson, lf, 1-0-0-0; Baldwin, 1b, 2-2-1-2; Jacome, 1b, 3-0-2-1; Pitsch, lf, 1-1-1-1; Frehner, ss, 4-1-2-1; Barfield, dh, 3-0-0-0; Burgess, p, 0-0-0-0; Parker, ph, 1-0-0-0; Rosenberg, c, 3-2-1-0; Callahan, cf, 3-1-2-1; Wheeler, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 34-9-13-8.

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Meyer, cf, 3-0-2-0; D. Madsen, c, 3-0-0-0; Stone, 2b, 3-0-1-0; Peterson, lf, 3-0-1-0; Schneider, ss, 3-0-0-0; Emerson, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Mair, p, 1-0-0-0; Klukas, p, 2-0-0-0; King, dh, 3-0-0-0; Rhyner, 3b, 0-0-0-0; Madsen, rf, 1-0-0-0; O'Leary, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 26-0-4-0.

Madison West;001;041;3--9

Janesville Parker;000;000;0--0

E--West 1, Parker 3. LOB--West 7, Parker 5. DP--Parker. SB--Callahan, King. 2B--Grosse. 3B--Baldwin, Jacome, Callahan.

West;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Burgess (W);7;4;0;0;0;9

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Mair (L);4 2/3;9;5;5;1;3

Klukas;2 1/3;4;4;2;1;2