JANESVILLE

The season started with a bang for Janesville Craig’s baseball team.

Eric Hughes homered on the third pitch of the game and Dan Blomgren hit a grand slam in the fifth inning Wednesday to lead the Cougars to a 15-4 nonconference win over Milton at Riverside Park.

Craig, which was ranked sixth in the state in Division 1 in the preseason Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, built an early 6-1 lead and then blew the game open behind Blomgren’s grand slam.

“You never know what you’re going to get in the first game,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said. “We had some guys getting their feet wet at the varsity level for the first time.

“But to have your leadoff guy hit the third pitch out of the yard and you’re up 1-0, that can be demoralizing for your opponent. We did some good things offensively, but there are other areas we have to shore up.”

The game was originally scheduled for Milton this Saturday, so even though it was moved to Riverside Park, Craig remained the visiting team. The Cougars wasted little time getting on the board.

Hughes homered to start the game, and Craig added four more runs.

Tressin Kussmaul hit a RBI single, fielder’s choice RBI grounders from Ryan Herbst and Jacob Hesseling and a wild pitch.

Milton got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Memphis Moore’s RBi single, but Craig answered in the second with a run, taking advantage of two hit batters and another wild pitch.

Craig made it 8-1 in the fourth with two runs and pushed the lead to 12-1 in the fifth on Blomgren’s long home run that sailed over the fence in left center. Blomgren, a University of Michigan recruit, finished with five RBI and scored four runs.

“That was kind of the exclamation point for us,” Herbst said of Blomgren’s grand slam. “It was funny because as he rounded third, he looked at me and said ‘that’s the farthest I’ve ever hit a ball.’”

Needing two runs to not lose by the 10-run rule in the fifth, Milton responded with two runs on Moore’s two-run double.

Milton finished with 12 hits, including a 4-for-4 performance from Colin Schuetz.

“You just can’t put yourself in a big hole against a good team, and unfortunately, we did that today,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said.

“But I like the length of our lineup. My biggest concerns coming into the season were would we hit and score enough runs, and I think we answered that.”

Both teams are back in action today with nonconference games. Craig hosts Lake Geneva Badger, while Milton plays at Verona.

CRAIG 15, MILTON 4

Janesville Craig 510 240 3—15 7 1

Milton 100 020 1—4 12 3

Woelfle, Overley (5) and Schmaling, Russotto (7); Jackson, Pernot (3), Knutson (7), Campion (7) and Nickel

Leading hitters—Schuetz (M) 4x4, Moore (M) 2x4, Nickel (M) 2x4Campion (M) 2x3, Hughes (C) 2x3, Blomgren (C) 2x3Kussmaul (C) 2x3. 2B—Schuetz, Moore, Haeffner (M), Campion, Kussmaul. HR—Hughes, Blomgren

SO—Woelfle 5, Overley 4, Jackson 3, Pernot 1. BB—Woelfle 1, Jackson 3, Pernot 5, Knutson 1, Campion 1