Bay Port 4, Sun Prairie 2—The No. 1 seed Cardinals matched a season-low in runs scored in a 4-2 loss to the No. 8 seed Pirates.
Sun Prairie managed only five hits, three by leadoff batter Jackson Hunley, and scored the two runs on a double steal in the first inning and a passed ball in the seventh. The loss snapped the Cardinals’ 19-game winning streak.
Menomonee Falls 6, Westosha Central 1—Zach Wolfram allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings and ripped a two-run double in the top of the sixth to lead the fifth-seeded Phoenix (22-7) past the fourth-seeded Falcons (21-6) in a Division 1 quarterfinal Tuesday at the WIAA state baseball tournament.
Menomonee Falls held a narrow 1-0 advantage before Wolfram's hit, and Derek Steinbrenner's two-run single in the seventh cinched the win.
Menomonee Falls;001;003;2;—;6;7;2
Westosha Central;000;000;1;—;1;6;1
Leading hitters—MF: Anderson 2x4, Wolfram 2x4 (2B); WC: Argersinger 2x3, Mitacek 2B.
Greendale 6, Eau Claire North 4—The No. 2 seed Huskies (24-4) committed three errors in the top of the seventh, allowing the No. 7 seed Panthers (22-9) to rally from a 4-1 deficit and force an extra inning. The Panthers then scored twice in the eighth to topple North.
Tristan Ellis had three hits and scored two runs, one each in the seventh and eighth, for Greendale.