Janesville Parker rallied to tie the game in the third and to take the lead in the sixth, but a walk-off run for Madison La Follette resulted in a 7-6 loss in a Big Eight Conference baseball game on Thursday.
The Lancers (1-10) jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the third inning, but Parker's bats were just getting started. In the third, the Vikings scored three runs from Tayelin Sihabouth, Tre Miller and Keegan Skrzypchak.
La Follette scored in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-3 advantage before Parker (3-11 overall, 3-9 conference) stole the lead in the top of the sixth. J.J. Douglas and Nathan Hach scored on wild pitches. Later in the inning, Carson Purdy-Hilts scored on another wild pitch to take a 6-4 lead.
The Lances stole Parker's momentum in the bottom of the inning after scoring two runs to tie the game at 6-6. La Follette blanked the Vikings' bats in the top of the seventh and scored the game winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Miller led the Vikings at the plate with a 3-for-4 day including a double. Skrzypchak pitched five innings and struck out five Lancers. Gavyn Novak pitched one and 2/3 innings in relief.
On Friday, Parker will host La Follette at 5 p.m.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 7, JANESVILLE PARKER 6
Parker;003;003;0;—;6;5;5
La Follette;210;102;1;—;7;11;2
Leading hitters—Powell (MLF) 2x4, Kowalewsky (MLF) 3x3, Johnson (MLF) 2x3, Stephens (MLF) 2x3, Miller (JP) 3x4. 2B—Miller.