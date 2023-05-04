01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker rallied to tie the game in the third and to take the lead in the sixth, but a walk-off run for Madison La Follette resulted in a 7-6 loss in a Big Eight Conference baseball game on Thursday.

The Lancers (1-10) jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the third inning, but Parker's bats were just getting started. In the third, the Vikings scored three runs from Tayelin Sihabouth, Tre Miller and Keegan Skrzypchak.

