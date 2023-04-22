01STOCK_BASEBALL

BRODHEAD — A back-and-forth affair soon turned into an offensive showcase as Brodhead/Juda defeated Evansville 12-2 in a Rock Valley Conference baseball game on Friday. 

After a close matchup April 14 that resulted in a 3-2 Blue Devils' win, both teams came out ready to score. After losing that game on a walk-off single by Evansville's Bennett Keller, Brodhead/Juda (5-5 overall, 4-4 Rock Valley) was ready to compete. 

