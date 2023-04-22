BRODHEAD — A back-and-forth affair soon turned into an offensive showcase as Brodhead/Juda defeated Evansville 12-2 in a Rock Valley Conference baseball game on Friday.
After a close matchup April 14 that resulted in a 3-2 Blue Devils' win, both teams came out ready to score. After losing that game on a walk-off single by Evansville's Bennett Keller, Brodhead/Juda (5-5 overall, 4-4 Rock Valley) was ready to compete.
"It's always a battle between the two schools," Brodhead/Juda coach Aaron Guilbault said. "I know they were pretty excited to beat us in walk-off fashion at their place. And I know that was a little chip on our guys' shoulders, that they wanted to come in here and prove that we can come back and do that, too."
After keeping the game scoreless in the top of the first inning, Cardinals catcher Gabe Bockhop came up to the plate and hit a home run to center field. With one swing of the bat, Brodhead/Juda took a 1-0 advantage. Bockhop went 2-for-2 in the game.
The Blue Devils (4-4) answered quickly in the top of the second with their own home run to left field delivered by Brad Bartz to tie the game.
Brodhead/Juda soon retook the lead when Kohen Sawle stole home after an errant Evansville throw to second base. The Blue Devils again answered in the top of the third with an RBI double from Max Kurth that brought home Alex Karnes to tie the game at 2-2. Karnes went 2-for-2 at the plate.
It took Brodhead/Juda until the bottom of third to gain a solid edge with a four-run inning. Aidyn Vondra started the inning with a triple and was quickly brought home when Bockhop singled to left field.
Ryan Searls hit a single in the next at-bat to put runners on first and second for David Masloske. In a 1-1 count, Masloske hit a rocket to deep center field to break the game open with a 6-1 score.
"I knew that the wind was going out that way and I've had a few (hits) this year that kind of hit off the bottom of the wall or almost left," Masloske said. "When the wind is blowing out like that and it goes off the bat like that, I knew it was gone."
With the lead intact, Brodhead/Juda pitcher Evan Senobe kept the Blue Devils scoreless for the rest of the game. Senobe pitched all five innings of the contest, gave up just four hits and struck out three.
"When we have Evan on the mound, I think we can beat anybody in the conference," Guilbault said. "Kids believe that, and they really rally behind him. He's 4-0 right now, so we're pretty confident we play well behind him."
Brodhead/Juda's defense did rally behind Senobe, especially in the outfield. The Cardinals committed no errors in the game.
"It's always very windy here, so we may have had a little bit of an advantage with the wind in our favor and that we've had that experience," Guilbault said. "I like our outfield. All three of them are some of the best outfielders in our conference. They just proved it today."
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Brodhead/Juda scored six more runs to put away Evansville. In the inning, the Blue Devils walked four batters, and two Cardinals were hit by pitches with no outs. After a strikeout, Senobe hit a sacrifice fly to bring home a run.
Up 10-2, a wild pitch and missed throw to third base scored two more Brodhead/Juda runners to close out the game.
"We stayed aggressive and stayed in hitters' counts," Guilbault said. "Obviously by doing that, you can see what happens."
On Tuesday, Brodhead/Juda will travel to Beloit Turner, and Evansville will travel to Clinton.