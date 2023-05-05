High school baseball Baseball: Turner tops Clinton again, Big Foot beats Whitewater ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF May 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While it wasn’t the 19-0 rout that occurred Tuesday, the Beloit Turner baseball team still took care of business against Clinton on Thursday night in a 13-6 win.The game was scoreless through three innings before Eric Halon broke the game open with an RBI single in the fourth.Michael Cook followed him up with a one-run single and Konner Giddley had a bases-clearing double to give the Trojans (14-3, 12-1 RVC) a 5-0 lead.Logan Thill got the Cougars (6-8, 4-7) on the board with a one-run single in the bottom half, but Turner poured on four more runs in the fifth.The Cougars answered with a five-run sixth off Giddley, but the Trojans brought three more across in the seventh.Giddley was 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the leadoff spot while Halon went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Cook also knocked in three, and Lauterbach added two hits to the 13-hit outing.Caleb Williams had two RBIs while Thill and Payton Whalen each added one. Gavin Wesling and Peircen Bingham each had two hits.Jack Stelter tossed four innings and allowed one earned runs on three hits for the Trojans. Cook finished the last 1.2 innings for Beloit and only allowed one hit.BELOIT TURNER 13, CLINTON 6Turner 000 541 3 — 13 13 2Clinton 000 105 0 — 6 8 1Leading hitters—Giddley (BT) 3x4, Lauterbach (BT) 2x4, Halon (BT) 3x4, Wesling (C) 2x3, Bingham (C) 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BT: Stelter (4-3-1-1-1-1), Giddley (1 1/3-4-5-5-1-2), Cook (1 2/3-1-0-0-0-1); C: Hesebeck (4-7-9-9-5-3), Wesling (3-6-4-4-3-3).Big Foot 4, Whitewater 2—Konnor Glos delivered a bases-clearing three-run double with one out in the first as Big Foot beat host Whitewater in Rock Valley baseball on Thursday.Jarvis Porcaro’s sacrifice fly in the fifth got the Whippets within 4-2.Whitewater stranded runners at the corners in the sixth and had the tying run at first base in the seventh.Carson Petitt went the distance for the Whippets (0-14, 0-13 in conference), allowing three earned on four hits with four strikeouts. At the dish, Petitt had two hits, including a double.BIG FOOT 4, WHITEWATER 2Big Foot 030 010 0 — 4 4 3Whitewater 001 010 0 — 2 4 1Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x2. 2B—Glos (BF), Piper (W), Rohloff (W), Petitt (W).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BF: Haeberlin (W, 5 2/3-3-2-0-5-4), Hering (1 1/3-1-0-0-0-1). W: Petitt (L, 7-4-4-3-2-4). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Baseball Recommended for you Trending Now