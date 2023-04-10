01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig couldn’t stop hitting in its 27-0 Big Eight Conference baseball rout of Madison La Follette on Monday.

The Cougars (3-0 overall, 1-0) scored all 27 of their runs in the first three innings of the game. Shortstop Jake Schaffner led Craig in hitting after going 5-for-5 at the plate. He brought in five runners home and hit a grand slam home run.

