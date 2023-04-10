Janesville Craig couldn’t stop hitting in its 27-0 Big Eight Conference baseball rout of Madison La Follette on Monday.
The Cougars (3-0 overall, 1-0) scored all 27 of their runs in the first three innings of the game. Shortstop Jake Schaffner led Craig in hitting after going 5-for-5 at the plate. He brought in five runners home and hit a grand slam home run.
Schaffner wasn’t the only Cougar to homer in the hitting spree as Jack Adams and Devin Gudenschwager also got in on the action. Adams went 3-for-4 on the night.
“(Schaffner’s) home run was a missile to right field that was a grand slam,” said Craig coach Josh Shere. “Gudenschwager hit a missile to center field and you really have to hit it hard to get it out of our park at 375 (feet). He crushed it.
“Jack Adams, who is fast as lightning, hit an inside the park home run and it wasn’t even close. There was no doubt and he took off running. I knew right when he was getting around second that he was going to make it all the way.”
Anthony Greco and Joseph Stried each recorded multiple hits. Denver Hughes, David Distefano and Carson McCormick each had extra base hits.
While Craig impressed at the plate, Drayton Lou was equally as impressive on the mound. Lou gave up just two hits in five innings of work and struck out nine Lancers (0-1). He didn’t walk a single batter and faced the minimum number of hitters through the first three innings of the game.
“He took a huge step in his growth and development from his sophomore year to his junior year,” Shere said. “He came out and just took care of business. He gave up two hits and he faced only 19 (batters). He threw strikes, threw his curveball for strikes and he was just efficient. It was great to see that happening.”
With a big lead early in the contest, Craig was also able to play every player on the roster for the second time this season.
“We were able to get every single guy in again,” Shere said. “Quite a few guys got hits and were able to get multiple at-bats. So we were able to get the whole roster out again tonight which is something that doesn’t happen all that often. So it’s incredible. It’s awesome to have that happen and to get everybody involved.”
On Tuesday, Craig will look to stay undefeated in a cross-town rivalry match against Janesville Parker at 5 p.m.