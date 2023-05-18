01STOCK_BASEBALL02

A pair of Beloit Turner pitchers struck out 20 Big Foot batters in a seven-inning no-hitter. The Trojans won the Rock Valley Conference baseball matchup 8-0 on Thursday.

Michael Cook struck out 18 in six innings and walked one. He also hit two batters and had two men reach on dropped third strikes.

