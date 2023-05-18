A pair of Beloit Turner pitchers struck out 20 Big Foot batters in a seven-inning no-hitter. The Trojans won the Rock Valley Conference baseball matchup 8-0 on Thursday.
Michael Cook struck out 18 in six innings and walked one. He also hit two batters and had two men reach on dropped third strikes.
Eric Halon went 3-for-4 for Turner (19-3 overall, 17-1 conference), and he, Connor Hughes and Braeden Ovist all drove in two runs.
Big Foot fell to 4-18 overall and 3-15 in league play.
BELOIT TURNER 8, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Beloit Turner 012 401 X — 8 13 0
Leading hitters—Halon (BT) 3x4, Hughes (BT) 2x3, Hoenig (BT) 2x4, Kurth (BT) 2x2. 2B—Ovist (BT), Hughes (BT), Halon (BT), Lauterbach (BT). 3B—Halon (BT).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BF: Weeks (L, 5 1/3-13-8-7-1-2), Glos (2/3-0-0-0-1-0). BT: Cook (W, 6-0-0-0-18-1). Fell (1-0-0-0-2-0).
Clinton 8, Brodhead/Juda 7—Gavin Wesling’s bases-loaded double scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and rallied the Cougars past the Cardinals. They trailed 7-6 prior to the big hit.
Clinton had led 2-1 after three innings. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth and a single run in the sixth.
Down 6-5, the Cardinals went up 7-6 on a two-run home run by Gabe Bockhop off Wesling. He also had a triple and a double.
Payton Whalen led Clinton’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
Clinton’s Logan Thill started and went 6 and one-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (two earned). Wesling got two outs in the seventh, but not before he allowed three hits and two runs. He still picked up the win.
Brodhead’s Evan Senobe started and went 4 two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and six runs (two earned). Kohen Sawle took the loss, allowing four hits and two runs in 1 two-thirds innings.
CLINTON 8, BRODHEAD/JUDA 7
Brodhead/Juda 100 310 2 — 7 10 6
Clinton 101 310 2 — 8 11 5
Leading hitters—Vondra (B) 3x4, Bockhop (B) 3x3, Searls (B) 2x3, Whalen (C) 3x5, Hessebeck (C) 2x3, Wesling (C) 2x4. 2B—Bockhop, Vondra, Wesling. 3B—Bockhop. HR—Bockhop.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Senobe (4 2/3-7-6-2-6-2), Sawle (L, 1 2/3-4-2-2-1-1); C: Thill (6 1/3-7-5-2-3-1), Wesling (W, 2/3-3-2-2-0-0).
East Troy 3, Evansville 2 (10)—It took ten innings to decide a victor as the Trojans took a win away from the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Scoreless through three innings, East Troy (11-10, 10-7 Rock Valley) scored the first run of the game in the fourth. Evansville tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single from Max Kurth.
The Blue Devils (6-14, 6-11 Rock Valley) struck again, this time in the 10th inning. Bennett Keller hit a go-ahead home run to right field to give Evansville a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Trojans loaded the bases and a single brought home two runs to win the game.
Alex Karnes pitched seven innings for the Blue Devils and gave up just four hits.
On Saturday, Evansville will travel to Stoughton.
EAST TROY 3, EVANSVILLE 2 (10)
Evansville 000 010 000 1 — 2 6 2
East Troy 000 100 002 — 3 7 0
Leading hitters—Lingford (ET) 2x5, Atkinson (ET) 2x3, B. Keller (E) 2x3, L. Keller (E) 2x4. 2B—Bruce (ET). HR—B. Keller.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ET: Johnson (4-2-0-0-8-3), Weed (W, 1/3-0-0-0-0-0), Meehan (5 2/3-4-2-2-3-5); E: Nelson (L, 2-3-2-1-0-2), Karnes (7-4-1-0-4-2).
OTHER ROCK VALLEY RESULT
EDGERTON 17, WHITEWATER 1 (6)
Edgerton 301 21(10)— 17 6 1
Whitewater 000 001 — 1 1 4
Leading hitters—Stengel (E) 2x4, Hanson (E) 2x3. 2B—LaSchum (E), Dupuis (E), Hanson. 3B—Stengel.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Sheffield (2/3-1-6-6-0-5), Petitt (L, 1-2-3-0-1-2), Porcaro (1-2-4-3-1-2), Carollo (3 1/3-1-4-1-3-5); E: Dupuis (W, 5-0-0-0-10-1), Hanson (1-1-1-1-0-1).
Lake Geneva Badger 3, Kenosha Indian Trail 1—Three runs in the first three innings of the game pushed the Badgers over the Hawks (9-11, 9-8 Southeast Conference) in a nonconference game Thursday.
Badger (13-11, 6-7 Southern Lakes Conference) scored a run in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Wade Blakeley. A Hawks error in the second and a solo home run from Crete Slattery in the third gave the Badgers a 3-0 advantage.
Badger’s Riley Lussmyer got the win on the mound after surrendering just one run on five hits.
On Friday, Badger will travel to Westosha Central.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 3, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 1
Kenosha 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Badger 111 000 X — 3 4 1
Leading hitters—HR—Slattery (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Lussmyer (W, 7-5-1-0-4-1); KIT: Smith (L, 6-4-3-2-4-1).
Delavan-Darien 5, Fort Atkinson 4—A late rally for Fort Atkinson came up short in a 5-4 road loss to nonconference foe Delavan-Darien on Thursday.
The Comets (11-11, 2-11 Southern-Lakes Conference) came out with a 3-0 lead in the first inning after a Fort Atkinson error scored two and Mickey O’Grady hit an RBI single.
Delavan-Dairen tacked on runs in the third and fifth before the Blackhawks (10-12, 9-5 Badger-East Conference) threatened in the seventh. Fort Atkinson scored two runs before Comets pitcher Chris Mansfield struck out the last batter of the game.
O’Grady got the win after striking out five batters in six innings of work. Delavan-Darien recored six hits in the game and Neil Janssen hit a double.
The Comets will travel to Burlington on Friday.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, FORT ATKINSON 4
Fort 100 010 2 — 4 9 4
D-D 301 010 X — 5 6 0
Leading hitters—Kucken (FA) 2x4, Hausen (FA) 2x3. 2B—Kucken, Hausen, Kloster (FA), Griffiths (FA), Janssen (D-D).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—FA: Enger (L, 3-5-4-2-3-3), Strasburg (3-1-1-1-3-2); D-D: O’Grady (W, 6-8-4-4-5-0), Mansfield (1-1-0-0-2-0).
TRAILWAYS-SOUTH RESULT
WILLIAMS BAY 10, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 5
Will. Bay (10)00 000 0 — 10 7 1
Parkview 111 001 1 — 5 8 1
Leading hitters—McKean (WB) 2x4, Suchomski (WB) 2x3, E. Suer (OP) 2x4, Hobon (OP) 3x4, Pomplun (OP) 2x2. 2B—Johnson (WB), Pomplun (OP). 3B—Pomplun (OP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—WB: Suchomski (W, 7-8-5-4-0-6). OP: I. Suer (L, 3-7-10-7-5-3), Hobon (4-0-0-0-0-4).