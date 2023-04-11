Kohen Sawle went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Brodhead/Juda keying its win over Big Foot on Tuesday.
Evan Senobe struck out 10 to pick up the win.
Sawle put Brodhead/Juda up 2-0 with a two-run single in the first before Big Foot responded by scoring on an error and a bases-loaded walk in the second to tie the game. The Cardinals pulled away for good after a three-run fifth inning, which featured another two-run plate appearance by Sawle (one of the runs was not an RBI because it came across on an error).
A rematch is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 7, BIG FOOT 3
Brodhead/Juda 200 131 0 — 7 6 3
Big Foot 020 001 0 — 3 5 2
Leading hitters—Sawle (BJ) 3x3, Wojcik (BF) 2x4, Smith (BF) 2x4. 2B—Searls (BJ).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—BJ: Senobe (W, 5 1/3-4-3-2-5-10), Elliott (1 2/3-1-0-0-2-5). BF: Haeberln (L, 4 2/3-4-6-4-6-6), Jacobs (2 1/3-2-1-1-2-1).
McFarland 7, Clinton 2 — The Cougars held a 2-1 lead for four innings, but the host Spartans dropped a five-spot on them in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Clinton was outhit 12-6. Gavin Wesling led the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Collin Gill also had a triple, a run and an RBI.
Logan Thill took the loss for Clinton, allowing six runs on 10 hits over five innings, fanning five.
McFARLAND 7, CLINTON 2
Clinton 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
McFarland 100 051 x — 7 12 1
Leading hitters: Wesling (C) 2x3, Roder (McF) 2x2, Gellen (McF) 2x4, Stephany (McF) 2x4, Chandre (McF) 2x3. 2B—Gellen (McF) 2, Schraml (McF), Roe. 3B—Gill (C), Roder (McF).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—C: Thill (L, 5-10-6-5-2-5); Wesling (1-2-1-1-1-0). McF: Schraml (W, 7-6-2-0-3-0).
Westosha Central 7, Delavan-Darien 3 (8) — Suokko’s second double of the game drove in a run and started a four-run outburst in the eighth inning to send the Falcons past the Comets.
Janssen pitched seven strong innings for Delavan-Darien (1-2), allowing three runs with five strikeouts. He also walked four times as a hitter.
The Comets will play at Elkhorn at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3 (8)
Westosha Central 020 100 04 — 7 9 2
Delavan-Darien 001 002 00 — 3 6 3
Leading hitters—Suokko (WC) 3x4, Backus (WC) 2x4, Schultz (WC) 2x4, Papcke (DD) 2x4. 2B—Suokko (WC) 2, Scott (WC).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—WC: Schulte (4-1-1-0-3-3), Sieler (W, 4-5-2-1-5-10). DD: Janssen (7-5-3-3-3-5), Huff (L, 1-4-4-3-1-1).
Beloit Turner 13, Edgerton 1 (5) — The Trojans had two six-run innings to trigger a run-rule win over the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.
Stelter and Will Lauterbach each drove in three runs for Turner (5-0, and five Trojans had multiple hits.
Chris Doerr walked twice for Edgerton and scored his team’s lone run in the fourth inning.
The teams are set to play again at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Edgerton.
BELOIT TURNER 13, EDGERTON 1 (5)
Edgerton 000 10 — 1 2 1
Beloit Turner 610 6X — 13 14 1
Leading hitters—Hughes (BT) 2x4, Hoenig (BT) 2x2, Stelter (BT) 2x3, Lauterbach (BT) 2x2. 2B—Stelter (BT) 2, Lauterbach (BT), Cook (BT), Ovist (BT), Hoenig (BT).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—E: Stengel (L, 3-11-9-9-2-3), Lashum (1-3-4-3-3-2). BT: Lauterbach (W, 2 1/3-2-0-0-4-3), Halon (1 2/3-0-1-0-1-2), Hughes (1-0-0-0-1-2).
Evansville 10, Whitewater 1 — The Blue Devils drew 11 walks and bookended the game with two four-run innings to beat the Whippets.
Kurth had three RBI for Evansville, and Bartz added two more. Karnes struck out six in three innings while allowing no runs for the Blue Devils.
Sagero drove in the lone run for Whitewater (0-5).
The teams will meet again at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE 10, WHITEWATER 1
Evansville 401 010 4 — 10 5 2
Whitewater 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters—Porcaro (W) 2x4. 2B—Bartz (E), Stano (E), Petitt (W).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—E: Karnes (W, 3-2-0-0-1-6), Bartz (4-3-1-1-2-4). W: Sagero (L, 4 2/3-3-6-5-9-1), Jacob (2 1/3-2-4-2-2-0).
Hustisford/Dodgeland 13, Orfordville Parkview 3 — Andy Maas and Carter Schreiber each drove in three runs as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Parkview 13-3 in a Trailways South baseball game Tuesday in Hustisford.
Maas earned the decision for Hustisford/Dodgeland (1-2 overall and in conference), allowing three unearned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
Gehrig Grenawalt hit a double and Caden Cleasby drove in two runs for Parkview (0-6, 0-5).
The two teams play again in Orfordville on Thursday.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 13, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 020 100 — 3 3 1
Husty/Dodge 012 091 — 13 13 2
Leading hitters — Grudzinski (HD) 2x3, Ottery (HD) 2x3. 2B—Grenawalt (OP), Wagner (HD), Peplinski (HD).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: (Suer L 4 1/3-5-5-5-4-2), Burnell (2/3-6-7-7-0-3), Hackett (2/3-2-1-1-0-0). HD: (Maas 6-3-3-0-10-2).