Despite getting outhit 11-4, Orfordville Parkview picked up its second win of the season Tuesday in walk-off fashion against Monticello/Albany in Orfordville, 6-5 in eight innings.

The game-winning run came across without the benefit of a base hit. The Vikings’ winning rally started with an error and a walk, continued when the bases went full after a fielder’s choice, and ended with a walk-off hit-by-pitch that would’ve been ball four.

