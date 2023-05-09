Despite getting outhit 11-4, Orfordville Parkview picked up its second win of the season Tuesday in walk-off fashion against Monticello/Albany in Orfordville, 6-5 in eight innings.
The game-winning run came across without the benefit of a base hit. The Vikings’ winning rally started with an error and a walk, continued when the bases went full after a fielder’s choice, and ended with a walk-off hit-by-pitch that would’ve been ball four.
Dayne Butzler drove in two of the Vikings’ runs, one on a groundout in the first and another on a single in the fourth.
Parkview (2-13 overall, 2-12 Trailways South) led 5-3 going to the seventh inning, but Monticello/Albany tied it up after RBI hits by Cody Pryce and Leon Parker.
The Vikings are scheduled to play again at 5 p.m. Thursday at Belleville.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 6, MONTICELLO/ALBANY 5 (8)
Mont./Alb. 100 110 20 — 5 11 7
Parkview 100 121 01 — 6 4 5
Leading hitters—Bakken (MA) 2x3, Pryce (MA) 3x4, L. Parker (MA) 2x4. 2B—Pryce (MA).
Beloit Turner 11, Evansville 1 — The Trojans (15-3, 13-1 Rock Valley) exploded for 16 hits as they routed the visiting Blue Devils (6-11, 6-8) at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beloit.
Turner got its first run on the board in the second, and had a three-run third inning and a five-run fifth that put the mercy rule into effect.
Mason Hoenig went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI while Ethan Halon was 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Connor Hughes, Jack Stelter, Will Lauterbach and Braeden Ovist all had two hits. Ovist also added two RBI.
Michael Cook threw a complete game and only allowed two hits and one earned run. He struck out nine and walked two. No linescore reported.
East Troy 7, Big Foot 3 — A three-run first inning set the Trojans off on the right foot in their win over the Chiefs.
Big Foot (3-14, 3-12) rallied for three runs in the sixth with RBI from Logan Hering, Owen Smith and Lucas Bimrose to cut East Troy’s advantage to 6-3, but those were the only runs the Chiefs could manufacture.
Ryan Weed was 3-for-4 for the Trojans, including two home runs and a double for three RBI.
McFarland 11, Edgerton 1 — The Spartans kept pace with the top of the Rock Valley Conference on Tuesday, winning its eighth straight conference game by beating the Crimson Tide at the McFarland Baseball Facilities.
Dadon Gillen led the Spartans with four RBIs, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored.
McFarland (13-4, 12-2) is tied for second place in the conference standings with Jefferson. Edgerton (7-8, 6-8) is tied for fifth place.