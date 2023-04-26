01STOCK_BASEBALL02

Milton’s bats made more noise Tuesday against Monona Grove, but the Silver Eagles took full advantage of walks and errors by the Red Hawks to beat Milton 9-5 despite collecting just three hits.

Starting pitcher Schnell of Milton (4-6, 4-2 Badger Conference) issued five walks in two-plus innings and was charged with nine runs (seven earned).

