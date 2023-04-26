Milton’s bats made more noise Tuesday against Monona Grove, but the Silver Eagles took full advantage of walks and errors by the Red Hawks to beat Milton 9-5 despite collecting just three hits.
Starting pitcher Schnell of Milton (4-6, 4-2 Badger Conference) issued five walks in two-plus innings and was charged with nine runs (seven earned).
Monona Grove worked two walks off Schnell to start the bottom of the third, and a hit batter loaded the bases. The next batter, Nelson, laced a single to center field to plate two runs and put the Silver Eagles up 5-4.
The next batter reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Another walk loaded the bases again, and another two-run single followed to make it 8-4 and effectively put the game out of reach for the Red Hawks.
Owen Holcomb went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for Milton, while Charlie Kober and Charlie Fitzke each had a pair of hits. Braylen Vande Berg drove in two runs in the loss.
The teams are set to meet again at 5 p.m. Thursday at Schilberg Park in Milton.
MONONA GROVE 9, MILTON 5
Milton 220 001 0 — 5 10 3
Monona Grove 126 000 X — 9 3 1
Leading hitters—Holcomb (M) 3x4, Kober (M) 2x4, Fitzke (M) 2x3. 2B—Kober (M). HR—Vesperman (MG).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—M: Schnell (L, 2-2-9-7-5-2), Jones (1-1-0-0-1-1), Birkhimer (3-0-0-0-3-3). MG: Connor (W, 5-9-4-4-1-4), Vesperman (2-1-1-0-1-4).
Lake Geneva Badger 7, Mukwonago 6 — The top of the Badgers’ batting order powered the team to a walk-off nonconference win against the Indians on Tuesday.
Wade Blakeley, Crete Slattery and Jimmy Athans all had two hits and multiple RBI to account for most of Badger’s offensive output on the day. Blakeley ripped the two-run double in the bottom of the seventh that brought home the tying and winning runs.
Mukwonago led 5-2 after putting up a run in the top of the sixth, but Badger (9-3, 5-2 Southern Lakes) tied it with three runs in the bottom half of that inning. The Indians went back on top in the seventh before Zach Walton and Matthew O’Grady walked and singled in the bottom to set up Blakeley’s game-winning hit.
The Badgers are set to host Wilmot at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 7, MUKWONAGO 6
Mukwonago 002 021 1 — 6 12 0
Lake Geneva Badger 200 003 2 — 7 9 3
Leading hitters—Bertrandt (M) 3x4, Arnold (M) 2x2, Blakeley (LGB) 2x3, Slattery (LGB) 2x3, Athans (LGB) 2x3. 2B—Arnold (M), Walton (LGB), Slattery (LGB), Stewart (LGB), Blakeley (LGB). 3B—Slattery.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—M: Pampuch (5-4-2-2-1-2), Schuett (1/3-3-3-3-2-0), Sarna (L, 1-2-2-2-1-1). LGB: McCarthy (3 2/3-4-2-0-2-4), Bates (1-2-2-2-1-0), Lussmyer (W, 2 1/3-6-2-2-0-3).
Edgerton 9, East Troy 3 — Ethan Stengel and Colin Doerr both had three RBI and Carson Dupuis struck out nine batters in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Trojans.
Dupuis’ RBI single in the third inning opened the scoring for Edgerton (3-5, 3-5 Rock Valley), and Doerr followed shortly thereafter to drive in his first run of the day to put the Tide up 2-0. His second RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth after Stengel drove in run No. 3.
Stengel later ripped a two-run single to center in the fifth before Doerr finished his day with another RBI single.
Edgerton first baseman Logan Hanson also had two hits in the game. East Troy (6-6, 5-4) could muster just two hits altogether against Dupuis and Donovan Hatch, who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Tide.
The teams will meet again in East Troy at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Evansville 12, Clinton 5 — A five-run seventh inning from the Blue Devils turned the game into a rout against the hosting Cougars.
Clinton (5-5, 4-4 Rock Valley) struck first when it put two runs on the board in the second, and after Evansville (5-4) answered with three runs in the third, the Cougars answered with two of their own.
But the Blue Devils poured on four runs in the fourth to build up a solid lead, and the Cougars’ one run in the seventh wasn’t enough to spur a comeback.
Each team recorded six errors in the sloppy contest, and Clinton starter Logan Thill was a receipt of bad luck in his five innings of work. He allowed seven runs on five hits, but none of them were earned. He struck out five. Only one of Evansville’s 12 runs was earned.
Gavin Wesling went 2-for-4.
The second matchup between the teams is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Clinton.
EVANSVILLE 12, CLINTON 5
Evansville 003 400 5 — 12 8 6
Clinton 022 000 1 — 5 3 6
Leading hitters—Wesling (C) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Kurth (W, 4-2-4-0-6-4); Wickershem (2 2/3-1-1-0-2-1). C: Thill (L, 5-5-7-0-2-5); Wesling (1 2/3-3-5-1-4-1); Atkinson (1/3-0-0-0-1-0).
Jefferson 10-12, Big Foot 0-0 — The Eagles’ pitching staff combined to give up three hits and no runs in their sweep of the Chiefs in Rock Valley baseball action Tuesday.
Jefferson won both games in five innings, claiming the opener 10-0 and the finale, 12-0.
In the first game, Tyler Fredrick started for the Eagles and pitched four innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts, two walks. Brady Vogel tossed a scoreless fifth to cap the two-hitter.
Three Jefferson pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in the second game. Drew Peterson started and pitched three no-hit innings with three strikeouts to earn the decision. Tyler Butina worked a 1-2-3 fourth and Kammer permitted the Chiefs’ lone hit and struck out a batter in the fifth.
Big Foot’s next scheduled game is at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at home against Whitewater.
Game one
JEFFERSON 10, BIG FOOT 0 (5)
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 2 2
Jefferson 003 7X — 10 7 0
Leading hitters — Holland (J) 2x3. 2B—Holland (J), Turley (J).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) — BF: Haeberlin (L, 3 2/3-7-10-4-5-4), Jacobs (1/3-0-0-0-0-0). J: Fredrick (W, 4-2-0-0-0-8), Vogel (1-0-0-0-1-2).
Second game
JEFFERSON 12, BIG FOOT 0 (5)
Jefferson 221 07 — 12 14 1
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 1 4
Leading hitters — Butina (J) 3x4, Holland (J) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) — J: Peterson (W, 3-0-0-0-2-3), Butina (1-0-0-0-0-0), Kammer (1-1-0-0-0-1). BF: Nelson (L, 4 1/3-10-9-2-1-0), Bauman (2/3-4-3-3-1-1).
McFarland 10, Whitewater 0 — Mason Roe pitched a complete-game shutout as the Spartans (6-3, 6-2) cruised to a 10-0 win over the Whippets (0-10, 0-10) at the McFarland baseball facilities Tuesday.
Roe pitched six innings, allowing five hits and recording eight strikeouts. At the plate, Roe went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jack Schraml hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, and hit an RBI double in the third to score Will Steinke. Kyle Kussow went 3-for-3 with two RBI, while Braylan Roder, Dadon Gillen and Nick Cappozzo all drove in a run for the Spartans.
The teams are slated to meet again at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Whitewater.
MCFARLAND 10, WHITEWATER 0 (6)
Whitewater 000 000 — 0 5 3
McFarland 310 015 — 10 12 1
Leading hitters — Kussow (M) 3x3, Roe (M) 2x3. 2B—Lyon (W), Schraml (M). HR—Schraml (M)
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) — W: Petit (L, 5 1/3-10-9-8-5-1), Carollo (0-2-1-1-2-0); M: Roe (W 6-5-0-0-1-8).
Johnson Creek 11, Orfordville Parkview 0 — Dylan Bredlow tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in the Bluejays’ win over the Vikings in a Trailways South baseball game Tuesday.
Luke Hartz had two hits and three RBI for Johnson Creek (8-2, 7-2 Trailways South).
Evan Suer had the lone hit of the game for Parkview (0-8, 0-7).
The two teams play again in Johnson Creek on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PARKVIEW 0
Johnson Creek 302 202 2 — 11 10 0
Orfordville Parkview 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Leading hitters — Herman (JC) 2x3, Heald (JC) 2x4. S. Hartz (JC) 2x4, L. Hartz (JC) 2x42B, S. Hartz 2x4, L. Hartz 2x4. 2B—Heald (JC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—JC: (Bredlow W 7-1-0-0-2-11), P: (Butzler L, 4 2/3-7-8-6-4-3), I. Suer 2.1-3-3-3-2-1)