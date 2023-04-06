Lake Geneva Badger edged out Elkhorn in both games of their Southern Lakes Conference baseball doubleheader Thursday.
The first game of the series was a pitcher’s duel that Badger won 2-1.
The Elks (1-5 overall, 0-2) scored the game’s first run with an RBI single from left fielder Abe Herchenbach in the third inning.
Elkhorn held its 1-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth when Badger caught a break at the plate. Sam Polyock and Ryan Bays each scored on an error for the Badgers, who held Elkhorn scoreless in the seventh to win the game.
Polyock picked up the win on the mound for the Badgers (2-0) after pitching a complete game and striking out seven Elks. Elkhorn’s Wyatt Rushing pitched five inning, allowed no runs and struck out 10.
Badger held Elkhorn scoreless in the second game, winning 6-0.
The Badgers scored five runs in the first six innings, and Crete Slattery hit a home run. Badger’s Gavin Stewart pitched all seven inning and recorded 14 strikeouts.
On Saturday, Elkhorn will travel to Janesville Craig while Badger hosts East Troy.
GAME ONE
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2, ELKHORN 1
Elkhorn 001 000 0 — 1 4 3
Badger 000 002 X — 2 4 0
Leading hitters—Stewart (B) 2x2. 2B—Stewart (B), Georgalas (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Polyock (W, 7-4-1-1-7-3); E: Frost (L, 1-2-2-0-1-2), Rushing (5-2-0-0-10-3).
GAME TWO
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 6, ELKHORN 0
Badger 112 100 1 — 6 7 1
Elkhorn 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Leading hitters—2B—Yesbeck (E), Bays (B). HR—Slattery (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Herchenbach (L, 3 1/3-7-5-4-3-1), Yesbeck (3-0-1-0-2-3), Garcia (2/3-0-0-0-0-0); B: Stewart (W, 7-2-0-0-14-1).
McFarland 16, Brodhead/Juda 5—The Cardinals (1-1) couldn’t get it done at the plate after scoring five runs in the first inning of a Rock Valley Conference matchup on Thursday.
McFarland (2-0) scored in every inning of the game. Five Spartans recorded multiple hits.
Brodhead’s Trent Neeley went 2-for-3 at the plate. On the mound, Neeley was credited with the loss after two innings of work.
Next up for Brodhead is an away game against Big Foot at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
MCFARLAND 16, BRODHEAD/JUDA 5
McFarland 613 312 — 16 15 1
Brodhead 500 000 — 5 5 3
Leading hitters—Neeley (B) 2x3, Schraml (M) 2x5, Gillen (M) 3x3, Roder (M) 2x3, Chandre (M) 3x4, Harrison (M) 2x4. 2B—Neeley (B), Gillen (M), Chandre (M), Roder (M), Nygaard (M). HR—Gillen (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Neeley (L, 2-7-7-7-1-3), Sawle (2-5-6-6-3-2), Riese (2-3-3-2-1-1); M: Roe (W, 3-4-5-3-3-3), Schaefer (3-1-0-0-5-0).
Beloit Turner 15, East Troy 0—Turner’s Michael Cook and Jack Stelter shared the credit on Thursday night for the team’s shutout Rock Valley victory over East Troy.
Cook picked up the win after pitching four innings and striking out eight East Troy batters. Stelter kept East Troy (0-1) guessing at the plate in his two innings of scoreless work.
Turner (3-0) combined its strong pitching with a hot streak at the plate. Turner’s Braeden Ovist, Eric Halon and Cook each recorded triples, while Connor Hughes hit a home run.
On Tuesday, Turner will host Edgerton for another Rock Valley Conference contest.
BELOIT TURNER 15, EAST TROY 0
Turner 224 007 — 15 12 0
East Troy 000 000 — 0 6 3
Leading hitters—Bruce (ET) 3x3, Meehan (ET) 2x3, Giddley (BT) 2x4, Stelter (BT) 2x4, Cook (BT) 2x3, Halon (BT) 2x3. 2B—Bruce (ET), Giddley (BT), Stelter (BT) 2. 3B—Ovist (BT), Halon (BT), Cook (BT). HR—Hughes (BT).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ET: Johnson (L, 1 1/3-3-4-4-2-2), Lingford (1 2/3-4-4-3-1-3), Weed (2/3-0-1-0-2-0), Meehan 2 1/3-5-6-3-4-1); BT: Cook (W, 4-4-0-0-8-1), Stelter (2-2-0-0-1-0).
Evansville 18, Big Foot 0—The Blue Devils need just five innings to defeat Rock Valley opponent Big Foot (0-2) on Thursday. Evansville (1-2) built a 9-0 lead by the fourth inning and held the Chiefs to just three hits.
Big Foot will play at Stoughton on Friday. On Tuesday, Evansville will travel to Whitewater.
EVANSVILLE 18, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 3 5
Evansville 306 9X — 18 12 0
Leading hitters—Nelson (E) 3x4, Kelles (E) 3x4. 2B—Kelles (E), Keller (E), Nelson (E), Karnes (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Kurth (W, 4 2/3-3-0-0-5-2); BF: Weeks (L, 3-6-9-4-4-3), Glos (1/3-2-0-0-1-0), Smith (2/3-4-9-9-1-4).
Jefferson 10, Whitewater 0—Aidan Kammer had four hits, Drew Peterson and Tyler Butina combined to throw a one-hitter and Jefferson’s baseball team beat host Whitewater in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
The Eagles (4-0) led 9-0 after two frames.
Kammer, who was 4-for-4 with two runs, doubled and later scored on a passed ball in the first. Jefferson added three more runs on passed balls in the inning to lead 4-0. A two-RBI single by Tyler Fredrick, run-scoring double from Tyler Schroedl and RBI double by Peterson gave Jefferson a nine-run edge.
Peterson, the winning pitcher, tossed three no-hit innings with three strikeouts. Butina then fanned four in two innings, permitting just a single.
Whitewater’s Carson Petitt pitched all five innings for the Whippets (0-4).
JEFFERSON 10, WHITEWATER 0
Jefferson 451 00 — 10 9 1
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 1 1
Leading hitters—Kammer (J) 4x4, Fredrick (J) 2x3, Peterson (J) 2x3. 2B—Kammer (J), Peterson (J), Schroedl (J).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—J: Peterson (W, 3-0-0-0-3-2), Butina (2-1-0-0-4-2); WW: Petitt (L, 5-9-10-4-4-4).
Westosha Central 10, Delavan-Darien 0— A 10-run fourth inning from Westosha Central (2-0, 1-0) ended the Comets hopes of winning their Southern Lakes Conference game on Thursday.
Delavan-Darien (0-1) held the Falcons in check until the fourth inning when nine Falcons reached base before the Comets could record an out. In the inning, Delavan-Darien gave up 10 hits, committed three errors and hit a Falcons batter with a pitch.
On Monday, Delavan-Darien will host Elkhorn.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 10, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien 000 00 — 0 2 3
Westosha 000 (10)0 — 10 9 0
Leading hitters—Suokko (WC) 2x3, Kerkman (WC) 2x3. 2B—Switalski (WC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—WC: Switalski (W, 4-0-0-0-8-2), Brankey (1-2-0-0-0-0); DD: O’Grady (L, 3-7-8-5-3-0), Horton (1-2-2-0-2-0).
Fall River 18-13, Orfordville Parkview 3-1—Fall River swept Parkview in their Trailways South Conference doubleheader on Thursday.
The Pirates (2-0) utilized a 13-run third inning to take a 15-2 lead over the Vikings in the first game of the series. Parkview (0-2, 0-3) couldn’t bounce back and lost the contest.
The Vikings’ bats remained cold in the second game as they scored just one run. Fall River used nine hits and four Parkview errors to score 13.
On Saturday, the Vikings will host a doubleheader against Deerfield.
FALL RIVER 18, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 3
Fall River 02(13) 30 — 18 9 2
Parkview 011 10 — 3 6 4
Leading hitters—Veith (FR) 2x4, Rauls (FR) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—P: I. Suer (L, 2-4-11-5-3-6), Hackett (2-3-3-3-0-2), Pomplun (1-2-4-4-3-3); FR: Rauls (W, 3 2/3-4-3-1-7-3), Veith 1 1/3-2-0-0-0-0).
FALL RIVER 13, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 1
Parkview 000 01 — 1 2 4
Fall River 013 9X — 13 5 3
Leading hitters—Rauls (FR) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—FR: Stai (W, 2 2/3-2-1-1-5-2), Ramcyk (2-0-0-0-5-0), Veith (1/3-0-0-0-0-0); P: Grenawalt (L, 3 2/3-5-12-2-2-7), Treinen (1/3-0-1-1-1-3).