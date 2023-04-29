Lake Geneva Badger saw its five-game winning streak come to an end Friday.
Brookfield East manufactured the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth with a hit-by-pitch, stolen base and a single to beat the Badgers on their home field 4-3.
The Spartans grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the hosts responded in the fourth with three runs of their own.
Three Badger hitters worked a walk in that inning before Levi McRae singled to center field. An error on the throw back into the infield allowed the bases to clear, leaving the game tied.
It continued that way for four more innings before the Spartans took the lead back. The Badgers were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth after collecting just four hits (but seven walks) on the afternoon.
The loss dropped the Badgers to 10-4 overall. They stayed at 6-2 in Southern Lakes play. They return to league action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waterford, which is 5-1 in conference.
BROOKFIELD EAST 4, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 3 (9)
Brookfield East;300;000;001;—;4;6;1
Badger;000;300;000;—;3;4;3
Leading hitters—Berghauer (BE) 2x4. 2B—Slattery (B), Bracke (BE).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Wolff (2-5-3-1-2-1), Bates (2 1/3-0-0-0-2-2), Blakeley (L, 1 2/3-1-1-1-2-0), Polyock (3-0-0-0-7-1); BE: Staviski (1 1/3-1-0-0-2-1), Catalano (3 2/3-2-3-2-4-4), Ehlinger (1-0-0-0-1-0), Wachowiak (W, 3-1-0-0-2-2).
- Elkhorn 4, Fort Atkinson 2 — Elks pitcher Ayden Smith struck out the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to pull the plug on a fledgling Blackhawks rally.
Elkhorn (4-10, 2-6 Southern Lakes) built its lead to 4-1 with RBI hits by Wyatt Rushing and Tristan Kolnik in the second inning and a bases-loaded, two-run single from Jake Lueptow in the fourth.
Fort Atkinson put two runners on in the seventh via a pair of walks from Smith before Hartwig's RBI liner that made it 4-2.
Smith buckled down after the hit and struck out the next batter for the final out, preserving the win for starting pitcher Abe Herchenbach, who threw six four-hit innings with six strikeouts and a lone unearned run.
The Elks are scheduled to host Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ELKHORN 4, FORT ATKINSON 2
Fort;000;100;1;—;2;5;2
Elkhorn;020;200;X;—;4;8;3
Leading hitters—Lueptow (E) 2x3. 2B—Lueptow.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Herchenbach (W, 6-4-1-0-6-2), Smith (1-1-1-1-2-2); FA: Block (L, 3-4-2-1-2-1), Narkis (3-4-2-2-1-1).
OTHER SOUTHERN LAKES RESULT FRIDAY
DELAVAN-DARIEN 10, WILLIAMS BAY 0 (5)
Williams Bay;000;00;—;0;3;5
Delavan-Darien;342;01;—;10;12;0
Leading hitters—Horton (DD) 2x3, N. Janssen (DD) 2x3, J. Janssen (DD) 2x2, O'Grady (DD) 2x2, King (WB) 2x2. 2B—Horton. HR—Wallman (DD).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—DD: Wallman (2-2-0-0-3-0), Mansfield (1-0-0-0-2-0), Childers (W, 2-1-0-0-2-0); WB: Henry (L, 2-10-7-5-3-1), Hayes (2 2/3-2-3-1-2-3).
- Edgerton 5, Beloit Memorial 0 — Holding a narrow 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth, the Crimson Tide rallied for four runs to give themselves a little more cushion in a shutout of the Purple Knights.
The nonconference game was played at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit.
Jack Fox threw five scoreless innings and was credited with the win, and Logan Hanson pitched the last two frames, giving up a lone hit and striking out two.
A one-run double by Ethan Stengel, a pair of bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly generated the insurance runs in the Tide's sixth inning.
Edgerton (4-6, 3-6 Rock Valley) will hit the road Tuesday for a Rock Valley game at Evansville at 4:45 p.m.
EDGERTON 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Edgerton;000;104;0;—;5;6;1
Beloit;000;000;0;—;0;6;0
Leading hitters—Hereford (BM) 2x3, Stuessy (BM) 2x3, Fox (E) 2x3, Stengel (E) 2x3, Zellmer (E) 2x3. 2B—Foss (BM), Fox, Stengel 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BM: Ramirez (2/3-0-0-0-0-0), Toubl (L, 5-6-5-5-2-2), Martinez (1 1/3-0-0-0-1-2); E: Fox (W, 5-5-0-0-0-1), Hanson (2-1-0-0-2-0).
OTHER NONCONFERENCE RESULT FRIDAY
CLINTON 19, FAITH CHRISTIAN 0 (5)
Clinton;855;01;—;19;16;1
Faith Christian;000;00;—;0;4;8
Clinton leading hitters—Wesling 2x3, Moe 2x3, Bingham 2x2, Whalen 2x5, Phillips 2x4. 2B—Bingham, Williams, Moe, Wesling. 3B—Hesebeck.
Clinton pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—Atkinson (2-1-0-0-1-3), Arnold (W, 2-2-0-0-0-5), Moe (2/3-1-0-0-0-1).